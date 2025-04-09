Home Harrisonburg: Caf2Code announces expansion, 20 new high-tech jobs
Harrisonburg: Caf2Code announces expansion, 20 new high-tech jobs

Chris Graham
online predator
Photo: © Artwork Vector – Generated with AI/stock.adobe.com)

Caf2Code is planning to invest $135,000 to expand its Harrisonburg operations, bringing 20 high-tech jobs to the local economy.

High-tech jobs – you know, the kind of jobs that involve sitting behind a screen, which Fox News alpha male Jesse Watters “makes you a woman.”

Jesse Watters spends 80 percent of his waking hours wearing makeup.

I digress.

Caf2Code specializes in building and integrating complex systems for accounting, shipping, manufacturing, and project management.

The company delivers customized data infrastructure, including data migration, integrating with the client’s existing software, incorporating AI functionalities, and tailoring systems to align with clients’ processes.

“Creating these 20 high-quality tech jobs is about more than growth — it’s about investing in people, in our community, and in the future,” said Caf2Code CEO Benjamin Breeden. “We’re proud to build here in Harrisonburg, in Virginia, and in the U.S., with the support of state and local leaders and our partners at Microsoft.”

“Microsoft’s partner ecosystem has always been the driving force behind our success in delivering enterprise solutions to businesses of all sizes,” said Microsoft’s Mid-Market West Leader Alistair Butler. “Our partners, including Caf2Code, exemplify the excellence we seek in our partners, bringing specialized expertise to Virginia’s growing business community. Their commitment to local workforce development aligns perfectly with Microsoft’s vision of creating local economic opportunity and we’re proud to support Virginia in creating high-quality tech jobs.”

To support new client contract demands, Caf2Code has expanded its operations into a 5,000 square-foot, two-unit office space, which will accommodate additional employees and serve as the company’s headquarters.

“We are thrilled to support Caf2Code,” said Harrisonburg Economic Development Deputy Director Peirce Macgill. “Their expansion is a great step forward in the growth of the city’s technology sector.”

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

