An industrial park in Waynesboro has been awarded $1.5 million in development funding by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.

Nature’s Crossing Technology Center will use the funds to make the site project ready to attract high-impact tenants and create new jobs.

Nature’s Crossing is located in the city’s Southern Corridor, off Interstate 64, between exits 94 and 96.

The parcels in the industrial park offer rail sidings and recreational space including a foot path and river access.

The development of the technology center is nearly 15 years in the making. The land, previously owned by allies of former Mayor Frank Lucente, was purchased for $3.475 million in a controversial move in 2011. City leaders dawdled for years trying to decide what to do with the land.

Construction began in August 2023 on a new road to the industrial park which was projected to take two years to complete.

Virginia Business Ready Sites Program grants promotes infrastructure investment to prepare sites across Virginia for new business and industrial growth.

“Thanks to the Commonwealth’s continued investment in site readiness, Waynesboro is in a stronger position to welcome major economic development opportunities,” said Greg Hitchin, director of economic development and tourism for the City of Waynesboro. “Nature’s Crossing Technology Center is a key component of our long-term strategy to attract advanced manufacturing and technology-based employers to the region.”

The Virginia Business Ready Sites Program partners with localities, utilities and state agencies to accelerate site development through strategic investments in infrastructure such as roads, utilities and site grading.

Waynesboro previously received two VBRSP grants for Nature’s Crossing: the city was awarded $216,500 in 2017 and $3.9 million in 2023. Both grants were for site development.

