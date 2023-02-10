The Super Bowl food gorge: Make healthy choices to keep New Year’s resolution

It’s a new year, and many of us set resolutions for 2023 that included losing weight or eating healthier.

With Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, it’s easy to gain a few pounds and could be a set back to gains you’ve made so far this year.

“Everyone sets that New Year’s resolution to lose weight, and then that first week of February, it’s Super Bowl time,” said Jeff Fife, Executive Director of the Waynesboro Family YMCA, in a Community Conversations interview with NBC29 on Thursday.

“The Calorie Control Council estimates that an average big game feast may include chicken wings, nachos, pizza, dips, soda … 2400 calories on average is going to be eaten on that day,” said Fife. “Well over what we should be eating in a single day.”

In addition to choosing healthier food on Super Bowl Sunday, Fife said you should try to go for a walk before bed.

“If you get up in the morning and have had too much to eat or drink, bananas, that potassium is really good for you,” Fife said. “Obviously, lots of hydration, and don’t skip a meal the next day.”

Healthier choices for your Super Bowl party may include:

Air fry your wings

Hummus for a dip

Rainbow to the mix

Limit the number of trips you make to the food table

Start with healthier items first

If you are going to have pizza, get thin crust

