Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news the super bowl food gorge make healthy choices to keep new years resolution
Sports

The Super Bowl food gorge: Make healthy choices to keep New Year’s resolution

Crystal Graham
Published:
super bowl hot wings
(© fahrwasser – stock.adobe.com)

It’s a new year, and many of us set resolutions for 2023 that included losing weight or eating healthier.

With Super Bowl Sunday right around the corner, it’s easy to gain a few pounds and could be a set back to gains you’ve made so far this year.

“Everyone sets that New Year’s resolution to lose weight, and then that first week of February, it’s Super Bowl time,” said Jeff Fife, Executive Director of the Waynesboro Family YMCA, in a Community Conversations interview with NBC29 on Thursday.

The Calorie Control Council estimates that an average big game feast may include chicken wings, nachos, pizza, dips, soda … 2400 calories on average is going to be eaten on that day,” said Fife. “Well over what we should be eating in a single day.”

In addition to choosing healthier food on Super Bowl Sunday, Fife said you should try to go for a walk before bed.

“If you get up in the morning and have had too much to eat or drink, bananas, that potassium is really good for you,” Fife said. “Obviously, lots of hydration, and don’t skip a meal the next day.”

Healthier choices for your Super Bowl party may include:

  • Air fry your wings
  • Hummus for a dip
  • Rainbow to the mix
  • Limit the number of trips you make to the food table
  • Start with healthier items first
  • If you are going to have pizza, get thin crust

Related stories

Making Super Bowl plans? You might want to consult the forecast first

Super Bowl Preview: It’s Hurts vs. Mahomes in historic all-Black quarterback matchup

State police remind Virginians to add designated driver to Super Bowl party lineup

Show me the money! Super Bowl LVII betting likely to exceed $1 billion

What is the most expensive commercial in Super Bowl history? Ask Alexa

Super Bowl LVII: Where are the best and worst cities for football fans?

Super Bowl Sunday food guide: Where your wing sauce gets its kick

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Podcast: Is it Tony Bennett’s ACC? And other pressing Virginia basketball questions
2 Virginia State Police seek information on ID of driver in Interstate 95 shooting
3 Caution ahead: Winter weather possible in central and western Virginia this weekend
4 FBI withdraws memo warning that white extremists are trying to link with radical Catholics
5 Match made in heaven? 28 million Americans fall victim to online romance scams

Latest News

uva basketball
Sports

Podcast: Is it Tony Bennett’s ACC? And other pressing Virginia basketball questions

Chris Graham
interstate 95
Virginia

Virginia State Police seek information on ID of driver in Interstate 95 shooting

Chris Graham

Virginia State Police is seeking assistance from the public with identifying the driver involved in an interstate shooting in Stafford County on Thursday night.

snow plow
Virginia

Caution ahead: Winter weather possible in central and western Virginia this weekend

Rebecca Barnabi

The groundhog really did see his shadow and returned to hibernation on February 2, because this weekend western areas of the Commonwealth are expected to experience mixed precipitation.

FBI
U.S./World

FBI withdraws memo warning that white extremists are trying to link with radical Catholics

Chris Graham
online dating app love
Culture

Match made in heaven? 28 million Americans fall victim to online romance scams

Crystal Graham
cold rain snow sleet weather fall boots
Local

Making Super Bowl plans? You might want to consult the forecast first

Crystal Graham
elon musk twitter
U.S./World

Report: Twitter, under Elon Musk, bringing in big bucks by monetizing antisemitism

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy