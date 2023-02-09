Show me the money! Super Bowl betting likely to exceed $1 billion

While most of us tune into the Super Bowl for entertainment and to watch some fun commercials, a number of adults in the U.S. are paying attention to much more than the game.

From which team wins the coin toss to funnier things like if Rihanna shows cleavage in the halftime show or guessing how many beers will be sold at the stadium in Glendale, Ariz., if you’ve got a little extra money in your pocket, you can get in the action, even if you know nothing about football.

Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicking off at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.

A recent survey among U.S. adults reveals that around 54 percent of people plan on placing bets on the game. According to an analysis by SportingPedia, the total amount wagered on the event will easily exceed $1 billion this year.

Key takeaways from the analysis:

Nearly 54 percent of adults in the U.S. said they plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl

Around 9.75 percent of people will be wagering between $1 and $25 and another 6.3 percent will be spending up to $50 on Super Bowl bets

More than 14 percent of adults plan to wager more than $100 on Super Bowl this year

This is the first Super Bowl hosted by a state with legal sports betting, and fans living and arriving in Arizona right now are expected to significantly boost the total amount of wagers.

Last year, $947 million was spent on bets, making an estimate of $1 billion for 2023 quite conservative.

Some estimates are that sportsbooks across the country could take in up to $16 billion in wagers.

If the projections are realistic, we may see billions of dollars spent across hundreds of sportsbooks in the country.