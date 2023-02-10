Making Super Bowl plans? You might want to consult the forecast first

If you are planning to stock up on good food for the Super Bowl on Sunday, you might want to plan ahead to shop today or tomorrow morning.

Rain and potential snow on Sunday could lead to some slick spots throughout the region on Super Bowl Sunday.

Precipitation will arrive in the Shenandoah Valley Saturday night and continue through Sunday night.

“Most, if not all of the precipitation will be in the form of rain in the Valley,” said Thomas Kines, a Senior Meteorologist with AccuWeather. “There can be some snow mixed in for a time, and if the precipitation happened to be heavy, there could be a small accumulation of snow.”

However, Kines said, in the Valley, he doubts there would be more than an inch of snow accumulation. And it’s more likely there is no accumulation at all.

“There can also be a period of sleet and freezing rain in the Valley,” Kines said.

With temperatures in the 50s and 60s this week, he said that the road pavement will be above freezing thus “limiting the risk of bad icing.”

Kines said that anyone who has to travel Saturday night or Sunday should not be surprised if they encounter some slick spots.

In mountainous areas, there is a better chance of snow and sleet, “with the potential for up to a few inches of snow,” Kines said.

For people ready for warmer temperatures, Kines said spring-like temperatures return next week.

“There are going to be a couple days with high temperatures in the 60s – probably Wednesday and Thursday.

“One more interesting tidbit about the weekend storm. There is a better chance of snow across northern Alabama and northern Georgia this weekend than there is in the Shenandoah Valley,” Kines said. “Sometimes Mother Nature works in mysterious ways!”

Related stories

Super Bowl Preview: It’s Hurts vs. Mahomes in historic all-Black quarterback matchup

State police remind Virginians to add designated driver to Super Bowl party lineup

Show me the money! Super Bowl LVII betting likely to exceed $1 billion

What is the most expensive commercial in Super Bowl history? Ask Alexa

Super Bowl LVII: Where are the best and worst cities for football fans?

Super Bowl Sunday food guide: Where your wing sauce gets its kick