Polling on Glenn Youngkin: 'Virginians are not buying what he is selling'
Politics, Virginia

Polling on Glenn Youngkin: ‘Virginians are not buying what he is selling’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia state capitol
(© demerzel21 – stock.adobe.com)

Polling was conducted in six swing Virginia House of Delegates districts, and it showed Virginians do not support a proposed increase of the sales tax rate. The polling showed strong support for reforms that would ensure the rich don’t get additional tax breaks.

Voters were surveyed in Prince William, Henrico, Goochland, Fredericksburg, Petersburg, Chesapeake, Suffolk and Virginia Beach. The six districts polled were among the most competitive in 2023 with all six races decided by fewer than six percentage points.

“Governor (Glenn) Youngkin’s tax proposal puts the ultra wealthy and corporations first and hardworking people last,” said Rhena Hicks, Freedom Virginia executive director. “This polling shows that Virginians are not buying what he (Youngkin) is selling.

“Hardworking Virginia families want action on affordability and investment in schools, not more handouts to wealthy special interests.”

A sales tax increase received massive opposition across the board.

The Fair Share Act, which would create a new 10 percent tax bracket for annual taxable income earned more than $1 million was supported by a more than a 30-point margin in each surveyed district and received a majority of support among independents in each district.

Policies with strong support included:

  • removing tax breaks for the rich, such as creating a new tax bracket of 10% for taxable income above $1 million
  • reinstating the estate tax
  • closing tax loopholes that allow the ultra-wealthy to shift the tax burden to the middle and working class.

Voters surveyed showed strong support for:

  • investing more in K-12 education
  • passing a state Child Tax Credit to provide an additional $500 credit for each child to parents with children under 18 in households making less than $100,000 a year.

“It’s time for the General Assembly to champion progressive tax policies that truly benefit hardworking families, creating a fair and effective tax system for everyone,” said Hicks. “As the House, Senate and governor prepare to negotiate over the 2024-2026 budget, we urge all budget conferees and the governor to support ideas like a Fair Share tax and Child Tax Credit that would make our economy more fair and ensure that everyday Virginians can keep more of what they earn.”

Public Policy Polling surveyed 2,812 Virginians between Jan. 29 and 31, 2024, in six key swing districts (21, 57, 65, 82, 89 and 97) across the Commonwealth.

Freedom Virginia is a nonpartisan 501(c)4 organization committed to building a Commonwealth where all Virginia families have the freedom to thrive.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

