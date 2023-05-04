Medicaid unwinding: 400,000 Virginians may lose access to affordable health care

As many as 400,000 Virginians may lose access to quality, affordable healthcare, due to Medicaid unwinding, a year-long process that began April 1. Unwinding resulted from the re-instatement of pre-pandemic Medicaid rules, which require recipients to fill out paperwork every year confirming their eligibility for the program.

According to Freedom Virginia, a nonpartisan 501(c)4 organization committed to building a Commonwealth where all Virginia families have the freedom to thrive, as many as 172,000 Virginians who are still eligible for Medicaid are at risk for losing coverage due to barriers that include housing instability, language access and administrative hurdles.

The organization is calling on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to wage a massive public relations campaign to educate Virginians at risk of losing health insurance and advice to help those no longer meeting eligibility requirements obtain other health insurance.

“With as many as 400,000 Virginians at risk of losing their health care with the end of the federal government’s continuous coverage requirement, people need to know what they need to do to stay in the program or to transition to other affordable health insurance,” said Freedom Virginia’s executive director Rhena Hicks. “Virginians who lose Medicaid coverage will have to pay for their medical costs out-of-pocket, including for prescription drugs, which further heightens the urgent need to pass a Prescription Drug Affordability Board and finally rein in the out-of-control costs for medicine. Both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate voted to empower an independent panel of experts to cap certain drug prices, despite the governor’s active opposition to the legislation.

“Everyone, regardless of political affiliation, deserves access to quality affordable health care. That’s why we need Governor Youngkin to see the light on prescription drug prices while banging the drum on Medicaid.”

Medicaid recipients may visit coverva.com for more information.