Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax

Chris Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
(© Chirag Nagpal – Shutterstock)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is casting his proposed tax hike on working- and middle-class Virginians as being “part of a bold, necessary path forward.”

The Republican, in his two-year proposed budget presented to lawmakers on Wednesday, signaled that he wants an increase in the state sales tax, from 4.3 percent to 5.2 percent, that he envisions offsetting a reduction in income taxes, which would appear to be of most benefit to the wealthiest state taxpayers, who would see their tax burden decrease by 11.3 percent.

Even with the increase in sales taxes, which disproportionately impact people on the lower rungs of the income scale, because people who make less have to spend a greater percentage of what they make on everyday items that are subject to sales taxes, the Youngkin budget proposal would still need to trim state spending by nearly $900 million over the next two years to get spending and revenues in balance.

So, in effect, Youngkin’s budget takes money from working- and middle-class taxpayers to give to the wealthy, and it will negatively impact state funding for education, transportation and public safety – services that are benefits to all tax brackets, but arguably are more valuable to those on the lower rungs.

Youngkin’s office, in a press release on Wednesday, is calling this the governor’s “Unleashing Opportunity” budget.

“Unleashing Opportunity means allowing Virginians to keep more of their hard-earned money, being prepared to take good jobs with a great education, in safe communities, where they can find the resources they need when they need them, in a state that understands what taking care of God’s natural resources means, with a government that works efficiently for all Virginians,” Youngkin said, in a word salad that would make George Orwell proud.

“Gov. Youngkin’s ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ scheme would primarily ‘unleash’ even more opportunity for the wealthiest Virginians, while saddling hard-working Virginians with higher costs and underfunded schools,” said Rhena Hicks, executive director of Freedom Virginia, a left-leaning nonpartisan advocacy group focused on economic security policies.

“Youngkin’s plan to lower the top tax rate would mark a huge tax handout mostly to wealthy Virginians and special interests, paid for by forcing working people and families to bear a larger burden of higher sales taxes. For a governor who ran on affordability, this budget would be a broken promise to Virginians,” Hicks said.

“If Gov. Youngkin gets his way, Virginia’s K-12 community schools will see a decline in state funding, while special interests get yet another tax break. While Virginians are trying to pay rent and afford their medicine, our budget should prioritize affordability and investment in our communities,” Hicks said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro: Homeless advocate to spend 24 hours outside for challenge to raise awareness
2 Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location
3 Back to the drawing board: Virginia boat raced by #23 Memphis, 77-54
4 Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State
5 AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Latest News

firearm courtroom gavel bullets
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Litigative efforts results in forfeiture of 312 illegally owned firearms over last year

Crystal Graham
basketball
Basketball, Sports

North Carolina Central defeats Longwood, 79-70, snapping Lancers’ 12-game winning streak

Chris Graham

North Carolina Central had four players score in double figures, and a huge second half from Ja'Darius Harris helped lift the Eagles to a 79-70 win over Longwood on Wednesday. 

football
Football, Sports

ODU Football adds 18 on Signing Day: 2024 class ranks 11th in Sun Belt

Chris Graham

ODU Football signed 18 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, adding six players on offense and 12 on defense. 

Mountain Valley Pipeline
Climate, U.S. & World

‘Methane gas is just another dirty fossil fuel’: FERC extends MVP construction deadline

Rebecca Barnabi
fire truck jacket helmet
Politics, U.S. & World

Lawmakers push DoD on implementing policy of federal firefighters trading shifts

Rebecca Barnabi
acc football
Football, Sports

Cry me a river: Florida State’s complaints about the ACC are getting old

Chris Graham
Arts & Media, Virginia

National Park Service announces new superintendent for Fort Monroe National Monument

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status