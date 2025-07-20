Home Trump clamors for return of Washington Redskins name: Threatens stadium deal
Trump clamors for return of Washington Redskins name: Threatens stadium deal

Chris Graham
washington commanders
Photo: © Rafael Henrique/stock.adobe.com

Donald Trump, trying in vain to distract us from the Epstein files fiasco, is threatening the people who own Washington Commanders, saying he wants them to rename the team the Washington Redskins, or else.

The leverage: “I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington,” Cankle Hitler wrote on his money-losing social media site on Sunday.

As The New York Times published a report naming a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who reported Trump to the FBI twice, in 1996 and 2006, the Trumper took to the interwebs to threaten to blow up the $2.7 billion deal to build a new football stadium at the site of the old RFK Stadium.

donald trump
Donald Trump. Image: © Shutterstock AI – Shutterstock

Trump, for those who know his history as an, ahem, dealmaker, would know that him mucking up a big development deal is par for the course – because they’d also know that he didn’t have to file for bankruptcy six times for nothing.

For the rest of you: why do you think he’s selling Trump-branded perfume and a Trump Bible?

The mf’er is broke.

The Commanders name has been in place since, checking notes, 2022, so, the 2025 season will be the fourth season that we have the Washington Commanders.

The last year the Redskins name was used was 2019.

At this point, we all have Commanders gear – T-shirts, uniforms, hats, the rest.

“There is a big clamoring for this,” Trump tried to claim on his interweb post, which, no, there’s not.

The rest of us who aren’t White supremacists have long since moved on

In a related move, Trump also wants the Cleveland Guardians to change their name back to the Cleveland Indians, suggesting that the use of the name Guardians is somehow unfair to Native Americans.

“Indians are being treated very unfairly. MAKE INDIANS GREAT AGAIN (MIGA)!” Trump wrote.

Those of who who voted three times for this blithering dipsh*t to be president are no doubt proud of yourselves.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

