Poll: MAGA not happy with Trump coverup of Jeffrey Epstein files

Donald Trump just did the stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot a person thing, and, surprise, surprise, he’s losing his people.

A new YouGov/The Economist poll tells us that 76 percent of Republicans think the government should release the Jeffrey Epstein files, because of course they do – Trump has been telling his MAGA base that his long-time pedophile buddy was killed in prison in 2019 by Democrats, and that the Deep State has been engaged in a years-long coverup.

Trump reluctantly promised in a Fox News interview during the 2024 campaign that his administration would release the files, but he’s had his attorney general, Pam Bondi, backtrack on that, for probably obvious reasons.

(NARRATOR: Trump’s name is all over those files.)

In addition to the backtracking from Blondi – sorry, did that again – the Justice Department released what it called “raw” footage of the night that Epstein died in his jail cell, but we now know that the video footage was, in fact, edited numerous times, and is missing nearly three minutes of whatever happened.

The new poll tells us that 53 percent of Republicans think the Trump administration is covering up evidence in the Epstein case, with another 33 percent reporting themselves “not sure.”

This isn’t sitting well with the Dear Leader, who referred to the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” as a “SCAM” – emphasis Trump’s – in a social media post in which he said his “PAST supporters” – again, emphasis Trump’s – “have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker.”

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!” Trump concluded that message.

When even the disgraced conspiracy theorist podcaster Alex Jones is out there saying, Trump just stood in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shot a person, and he’s losing my support as a result, you know things are bad for TACO Hitler.

“You’re not the pope, bro, I mean, you are not speaking from the throne ex cathedra. And plus, I’m not Catholic,” Jones said Wednesday, taking Trump’s threat of excommunication over the Epstein matter.

“He goes on to say, ‘I lost a lot of faith in certain people because they got duped by the Democrats.’ No, you guys did a 180, and then a 180, and then a 180, in the last 10 days. And it’s bizarre, and it’s the worst way to handle this,” Jones said.

Trump does have one MAGA still on his side – at least we presume that our MAGA congressman, Ben Cline, who has had not even a suppressed belch to offer on the Trump-Epstein circus, is still on Trump’s side.

Cline reserved his chatter on Wednesday, amidst this MAGA civil war, on Joe Biden’s mental acuity, which makes sense, with Biden out of office, out of power, out of the public limelight, except when his name can serve as a distraction.

Idea: maybe Ben Cline can be the next attorney general, if the base forces Blondi out.

Bennie has experience prosecuting jaywalkers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County from back in the day.

Trump could no doubt trust our congressional dimwit to keep the Epstein files under wraps.