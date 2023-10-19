Countries
Home Relief comes to Virginia with mobile grocery store offering free food, other services
Economy, Health, Virginia

Relief comes to Virginia with mobile grocery store offering free food, other services

Crystal Graham
Published date:
goodr free mobile grocery store petersburg
Submitted

A new state-of-the-art mobile grocery store will soon open providing Petersburg residents with free, nutritious ingredients for meals, and other Virginia localities may soon receive similar services, thanks in part to a donation from Amazon.

The Goodr Mobile Grocery Store will be launched by Amazon and Goodr in Petersburg to address the issue of food accessibility in the locality.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin praised the announcement as a “transformative and cutting-edge solution to tackling food insecurity.”

Goodr has provided its mobile grocery store concept to food deserts in Georgia this year.

A new partnership with Amazon allows the same relief services to come to food insecure areas across Virginia – starting with Petersburg.

“We are both excited for this new expansion and grateful to Amazon for continuing to share our vision of ending our nation’s hunger crisis,” said Goodr Founder and CEO Jasmine Crowe-Houston.

Amazon said it simply wants to be a good neighbor.

“Amazon is grateful for the opportunity to partner with others who share our commitment to increasing food access, supporting economic mobility, and advancing health and wellness in the Petersburg area,” said Lindsay Berry Winter, head of Amazon Virginia Public Policy.

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham is thankful to Amazon and Goodr for stepping in while the city continues work to attract more grocery stores to the region.

“Petersburg thanks Amazon and the other sponsors for their proactive steps in addressing the food desert issue in the city,” said Mayor Sam Parham. “The launch of the mobile food truck is significant to providing access to fresh and healthy foods in our neighborhoods.”

Del. Kimberly Taylor echoed Parham’s sentiments.

“Our community desperately needed proper groceries with ease of access. We have had a food desert in Petersburg for far too long and the people continue to suffer from lack of transportation,” said Taylor. “I am excited that residents now have a healthy and accessible choice regarding their shopping needs. Health outcomes can only improve because of this initiative.”

The Goodr Mobile Grocery Store is a shoppable 26-foot truck stocked with grocery items, including fresh produce, milk, eggs and shelf-stable items – all for free.

Goodr’s signature free grocery shopping experience has a goal to expand to even more food-insecure communities, particularly rural ones, across Virginia. The stores area accessible to all and include a wheelchair ramp and a resource room for private health screenings and social services consultations.

Amazon, Anthem, Bon Secours and Comcast provided donations to allow the program to begin in Virginia.

For more information on Goodr, visit www.goodr.co

