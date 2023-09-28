Countries
River City Bread Basket closer to opening; additional volunteers needed
Economy, Local

River City Bread Basket closer to opening; additional volunteers needed

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Youth Philanthropy Council grant awards ceremony
Submitted

The LIFEworks Project is working to broaden its base of volunteers as it prepares to open the River City Bread Basket on Oct. 7.

Volunteers are needed to help stock shelves, perform guest intakes, clean the facility, assist seniors and others with bags, deliver to various facilities, pack backs, grocery store pickup and more.

“No amount of your support will be turned away,” said A.J. Young, Jr. in an email to supporters of the organization. “Together we will lift this community in a substantive way.”

The nonprofit organization hopes the client-choice option for the food pantry will help address food insecurity throughout the region and allow those who shop there an opportunity to choose culturally appropriate food for their family.

The pantry is located at 505 N. Winchester Ave. in Waynesboro.

A grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 7 at 9 a.m. The pantry will be open to shoppers following the celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit thelifeworksproject.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

