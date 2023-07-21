Funding available for projects to address homelessness, food insecurity in Virginia Beach

A nonprofit foundation in Virginia Beach is accepting grant proposals for impactful projects to address the homeless service system.

VB Home Now, founded in 2017, has invested nearly $700,000 in programs and services that assist households in obtaining or sustaining housing.

The foundation is looking for projects for calendar year 2024 and will prioritize funding requests that provide resources, create partnerships and address gaps within the community that directly impact the homeless population and those at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Projects funded this year include weekend meals for students; utility, transportation and security deposit assistance for formerly homeless individuals; and short-term financial assistance to prevent homelessness.

With VB Home Now’s support, Housing & Neighborhood Preservation has also launched incentives for landlords to partner with the department to expand affordable housing opportunities for families and individuals who are ready to move into permanent housing.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The application package is available online at www.VBHomeNow.org.

For more information about VB Home Now, contact Erin Walker at (757) 385-5760 or [email protected].