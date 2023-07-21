Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Funding available for projects to address homelessness, food insecurity in Virginia Beach
Virginia

Funding available for projects to address homelessness, food insecurity in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham
Published date:
housing
(© Pcess609 – stock.adobe.com)

A nonprofit foundation in Virginia Beach is accepting grant proposals for impactful projects to address the homeless service system.

VB Home Now, founded in 2017, has invested nearly $700,000 in programs and services that assist households in obtaining or sustaining housing.

The foundation is looking for projects for calendar year 2024 and will prioritize funding requests that provide resources, create partnerships and address gaps within the community that directly impact the homeless population and those at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Projects funded this year include weekend meals for students; utility, transportation and security deposit assistance for formerly homeless individuals; and short-term financial assistance to prevent homelessness.

With VB Home Now’s support, Housing & Neighborhood Preservation has also launched incentives for landlords to partner with the department to expand affordable housing opportunities for families and individuals who are ready to move into permanent housing.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The application package is available online at www.VBHomeNow.org.

For more information about VB Home Now, contact Erin Walker at (757) 385-5760 or [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Staunton fatal fire caused by smoking materials; no working alarm in home
2 Governor on surplus: Virginians overtaxed, wants to return dollars ‘back to wallets’ of taxpayers
3 New poll: Nearly half of us claim to be thinking third party in 2024 presidential race
4 Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith fighting at BKFC 48: ‘People are gonna be cut open’
5 Should the Baltimore Orioles go all in on Shohei Ohtani: How about a big fat ‘no’

Latest News

claudio castagnoli kenny omega
Sports

Notebook: AEW ‘Dynamite’ puts up strong number, Ring of Honor PPV card

Chris Graham
job interview
Local

Albemarle County names Jessica Rice as new Director of Human Resources

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County didn’t have to look far for its next Director of Human Resources - choosing interim director Jessica Rice for the position.

house for sale
Virginia

Virginia homes for sale this summer at lowest level in more than a decade

Crystal Graham

Fewer sellers are listing their homes with the lowest June inventory level in Virginia in more than a decade.

uva lacrosse
Sports

New UVA women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica adds Kerrigan Miller to coaching staff

Chris Graham
Artificial intelligence
Business, Politics, U.S. News

Seven AI companies commit to outside testing and investment in cybersecurity

Rebecca Barnabi
threads app on phone Twitter background
Culture, U.S. News

Threads collects more user data than Twitter, says information privacy expert

Crystal Graham
social media
Politics, U.S. News

U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Legislation by Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger is one of 15 key bills

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy