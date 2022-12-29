Rebecca Barnabi: Top Stories of 2022 highlight employment, education, business
AFP’s Rebecca Barnabi focuses on stories about employment trends, business, education, arts, the environment, politics, healthcare, animals and culture. Here are her favorite stories from 2022.
EMPLOYMENT
Quiet firing: Are you falling victim to the latest work trend?
Virginia weekly initial unemployment claims fall to historic low
Not your parents’ Great Resignation: Millennials are ‘acting your wage’
Is remote work losing its cool? Hybrid arrangements gaining popularity
Unretirement: Nearly 1/3 of retirees consider return to American workforce
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
BUSINESS
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday
Local flavors: New Waynesboro business provides what the River City needs
BRITE regional transportation program receives $8.5 million in federal transit funding
New chapter: You can’t keep this used book store down
EDUCATION
Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes
‘Every second matters:’ Virginia leads nation in public school digital mapping for emergencies
Youngkin: School accreditation is ‘broken accountability system’
‘A great day for education’: Augusta County celebrates construction of two new middle schools
‘We’ve got kids in crisis’: Waynesboro students face multiple challenges after COVID-19
ARTS
‘I am a folk musician’: Staunton native Ethan Hawkins writes and sings in band
Waynesboro High School brings story of Anastasia to the stage
“Through the eyes:” Pet portraits by Staunton artist on display downtown
ENVIRONMENT
Chesapeake Bay conservation effort draws millions in grant funding
Staunton Earth Day celebration returns for first time in three years
POLITICS
Analysis: States with most strict access to abortion have worst economies
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
HEALTHCARE
Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health workforce
VCU study reveals 25 percent smaller primary care physician workforce
Eliminate barriers: BRCC and Augusta Health partner to provide path for nursing degrees
CDC recommends masking again for spread of flu, RSV and COVID-19
ANIMALS
Animal rights organization responds to death of racehorse in West Virginia
‘Life after the laboratory:’ Animal organization responds to rescue of 4K beagles from Virginia breeding facility
CULTURE
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Do you believe in magic? Staunton, set for annual Queen City Mischief & Magic, does
All aboard: Staunton’s Virginia Scenic Railway offers sightseeing tours by train
Augusta County Fair orders removal of Confederate flag display
Staunton tradition returns: 4th of July celebration is live this weekend