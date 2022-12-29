Menu
news rebecca barnabi top stories of 2022 highlight employment education business
Local

Rebecca Barnabi: Top Stories of 2022 highlight employment, education, business

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
headlines news
(© zimmytws – stock.adobe.com)

AFP’s Rebecca Barnabi focuses on stories about employment trends, business, education, arts, the environment, politics, healthcare, animals and culture. Here are her favorite stories from 2022.

EMPLOYMENT

Quiet firing: Are you falling victim to the latest work trend?

Virginia weekly initial unemployment claims fall to historic low

Not your parents’ Great Resignation: Millennials are ‘acting your wage’

Is remote work losing its cool? Hybrid arrangements gaining popularity

Unretirement: Nearly 1/3 of retirees consider return to American workforce

National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro

BUSINESS

From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining

‘A peaceful, relaxing atmosphere:’ Stuarts Draft bakery celebrates coffee shop opening Saturday

Local flavors: New Waynesboro business provides what the River City needs

BRITE regional transportation program receives $8.5 million in federal transit funding

New chapter: You can’t keep this used book store down

EDUCATION

Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes

‘Every second matters:’ Virginia leads nation in public school digital mapping for emergencies

Youngkin: School accreditation is ‘broken accountability system’

‘A great day for education’: Augusta County celebrates construction of two new middle schools

‘We’ve got kids in crisis’: Waynesboro students face multiple challenges after COVID-19

ARTS

‘I am a folk musician’: Staunton native Ethan Hawkins writes and sings in band

Waynesboro High School brings story of Anastasia to the stage

“Through the eyes:” Pet portraits by Staunton artist on display downtown

ENVIRONMENT

Chesapeake Bay conservation effort draws millions in grant funding

Staunton Earth Day celebration returns for first time in three years

POLITICS

Analysis: States with most strict access to abortion have worst economies

New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?

HEALTHCARE

Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health workforce

VCU study reveals 25 percent smaller primary care physician workforce

Eliminate barriers: BRCC and Augusta Health partner to provide path for nursing degrees

CDC recommends masking again for spread of flu, RSV and COVID-19

ANIMALS

Animal rights organization responds to death of racehorse in West Virginia

‘Life after the laboratory:’ Animal organization responds to rescue of 4K beagles from Virginia breeding facility

CULTURE

The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet

Do you believe in magic? Staunton, set for annual Queen City Mischief & Magic, does

All aboard: Staunton’s Virginia Scenic Railway offers sightseeing tours by train

Augusta County Fair orders removal of Confederate flag display

Staunton tradition returns: 4th of July celebration is live this weekend

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

