Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news cdc recommends masking again for spread of flu rsv and covid 19
News

CDC recommends masking again for spread of flu, RSV and COVID-19

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© Seventyfour – stock.adobe.com)

The Centers for Disease Control encourages Americans to mask indoors to prevent the spread of flu and RSV, as well as COVID-19, this holiday season.

Instances of flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are the highest in the United States, with the highest numbers reported in Virginia, since 2010-2011.

In a call with reporters Monday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that wearing a mask is a precaution that can be taken every day to reduce the risk of spreading illness.

Walensky also encouraged all eligible Americans to get their COVID-19 boosters and annual flu shots.

“I want to emphasize that the flu vaccine can be life saving and, importantly, there’s still time to get vaccinated to be protected against flu this season and its potential serious consequences,” Walensky said Monday.

Walensky told reporters Monday that RSV peaked in the Southeast states, and is leveling off in the Mid-Atlantic, but the rate of infection remains high.

The flu arrived early this season in the U.S. and infected more than 8.7 million, including 78,000 who were hospitalized, according to CDC data. Fourteen children have died from the flu, and 4,500 Americans have died. In the week ending November 26, more than 19,000 were hospitalized with the flu, nearly double the previous week.

The CDC also reports that hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased by 27 percent int the week ending December 2.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

lgbtq

U.S. House passes Respect for Marriage Act, sending bill to Biden for signature
Chris Graham
climate change pollution

Youngkin effort to get Virginia out of RGGI takes another unfortunate step forward
Chris Graham

Glenn Youngkin’s cronies on the State Air Pollution Board have taken another step toward getting the state out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament
Rebecca Barnabi

A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department.

The Year of Driving Dangerously: Unsafe driving behaviors on the rise
Chris Graham
ben cline

ClineWatch: Cline votes no on Protecting Firefights from Adverse Substances Act
Contributors
ftr briscoes

More FTR-Briscoes: The only reason to watch the ROH ‘Final Battle’ show on Saturday
Chris Graham
police

Fairfax County: Driver sought after striking, killing highway employee in work zone
Crystal Graham