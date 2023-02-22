Countries
news property owner responds has compassion for homeless will allow them to stay on land
Local

Property owner responds: Has ‘compassion’ for homeless, will allow them to stay on land

Crystal Graham
Published:
homeless encampment Waynesboro
B Street homeless encampment, image submitted by Pamela Mitchell

Residents in the B Street area in Waynesboro are upset over an influx of homeless individuals setting up tents on private property along a creek.

One resident said that since Tent City on Essex Avenue was shut down, a number of the city’s homeless have relocated to the area behind her home.

She had reported the issue previously to the city’s police department multiple times due to problems with theft from her yard and indecent exposure issues but she said the city has not done anything to address her complaints.

As reported on Monday, the private property is reportedly owned by Linco, Inc.

Despite numerous attempts by the resident to reach Linco and Jim Critzer, as we reported, those calls were not returned. An email sent by AFP for comment was also not returned.

Critzer did reach out to AFP by phone on Tuesday afternoon to confirm he does own the property in question.

He said he visited the homeless encampment on Tuesday. Critzer said that he has “compassion” for the people there who have nowhere else to go after the Essex Avenue encampment known as Tent City was shut down.

Critzer said the city needs to do something to address the overall homelessness issue, and people should be upset with the city, not him or his company.

Despite complaints from residents nearby, Critzer also said that he plans to draw up papers to allow the homeless individuals to remain on the property owned by Linco.

The 14.9 acre property is located in Ward A and is zoned RG-5, or general residential. The value assessed by the city is $52,300. Linco Inc. purchased the property on May 3, 2022, based on city GIS data.

