Update: Albemarle County Police say missing man located safely

Update: The missing person alert for Christopher Morgan Foster has been cancelled. Foster has been located safely, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for an Albemarle County man last seen in Fishersville.

Christopher Morgan Foster, 33, was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, denim jeans, a brown belt, a blue hat and gray and white shoes.

Home surveillance footage showed Foster on the front porch of a home on Joy Lane in the Teaverton area of Augusta County on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. This is the last known sighting of Foster. In the video, Foster was shown with a large yellow flower in his hands.

Foster is described as 6’ 1” tall weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, he last spoke with his father by phone on Aug. 7 at 1:23 p.m. The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to the alert.

He may be traveling in a silver 2007 Honda Civic with the Virginia plate: GVITALL.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ACPD at (434) 296-5807.

