Home Update: Albemarle County Police say missing man located safely
Local, Public Safety

Update: Albemarle County Police say missing man located safely

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Christopher Morgan Foster missing albemarle fishersville
Christopher Morgan Foster, video footage from Joy Lane in Fishersville on Thursday

Update: The missing person alert for Christopher Morgan Foster has been cancelled. Foster has been located safely, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

 

Virginia State Police has issued a critically missing adult alert for an Albemarle County man last seen in Fishersville.

Christopher Morgan Foster, 33, was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, denim jeans, a brown belt, a blue hat and gray and white shoes.

Home surveillance footage showed Foster on the front porch of a home on Joy Lane in the Teaverton area of Augusta County on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. This is the last known sighting of Foster. In the video, Foster was shown with a large yellow flower in his hands.

Foster is described as 6’ 1” tall weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, he last spoke with his father by phone on Aug. 7 at 1:23 p.m. The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to the alert.

He may be traveling in a silver 2007 Honda Civic with the Virginia plate: GVITALL.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ACPD at (434) 296-5807.

VSP missing person albemarle county christopher morgan foster

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

pedestrian sign walk facing traffic accident car
Public Safety, Virginia

Shenandoah County: Fatal pedestrian crash in Edinburg kills 82-year-old woman

Crystal Graham
benjamin netanyahu
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner critical of Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza: ‘Dangerous and counterproductive’

Chris Graham

Add Mark Warner to the list of critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to launch a full-scale occupation of Gaza City.

soccer
Go 'Hoos, Olympic Sports

Soccer: UVA men host VMI, #15 UVA women host DC Power in Saturday doubleheader

Chris Graham

UVA Soccer gets going on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium with a men’s/women’s doubleheader.

empty computer lab
Education, Local

‘No viable path forward’: Harrisonburg withdraws from Massanutten Technical Center

Rebecca Barnabi
shane van gisbergen nascar
NASCAR

Trackhouse Racing, Shane van Gisbergen agree to multi-year extension

Chris Graham
kevin moses walker timberville endless caverns murder
Local, Public Safety

Rockingham County Sheriff: Murder of Hatcher family matriarch ‘completely random’

Crystal Graham
congress money
Go 'Hoos

UVA athletes are getting paid: Some people have a problem with that

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status