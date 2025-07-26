Home Missing person alert: Bedford County woman reported missing on Thursday
Local, Public Safety

Missing person alert: Bedford County woman reported missing on Thursday

Chris Graham
Published date:

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 34-year-old woman.

Aleshia White was last seen leaving her residence in Thaxton on Thursday at 10 am. She was driving her gold 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, which has stickers covering the back window.

According to family members, White has medical conditions that require medication that she’s been without for several weeks.

She has a septum piercing, and the right side of her nose is also pierced. She has several tattoos, including a sun on her right hand, a butterfly on her right arm, and an owl on her upper left arm.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

aleshia white bedford county

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

