Missing person alert: Chesterfield County Police searching for missing man

Chris Graham
Published date:
Mark Johnston
Mark Johnston. Photo: The Aware Foundation

The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing local man.

Mark Lindsey Johnston, 61, was last seen on July 20 in Chesterfield County. According to his family, his truck was seen on camera on Chester Road heading southbound on July 22 at 9:46 am. There have been no sightings since then.

Johnston is driving a newer model white Chevrolet Silverado with construction materials/tools in the back.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

