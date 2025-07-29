The Chesterfield County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing local man.

Mark Lindsey Johnston, 61, was last seen on July 20 in Chesterfield County. According to his family, his truck was seen on camera on Chester Road heading southbound on July 22 at 9:46 am. There have been no sightings since then.

Johnston is driving a newer model white Chevrolet Silverado with construction materials/tools in the back.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.