The Prince William County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 33-year-old local man.

Michael Glen King was last seen in Prince William County on July 10th.

King has medical conditions and may need medical attention. He has tattoos of cat eyes on his neck, owl and flames on his forearm, fish on his back, and a crown and angel on his chest.

If you have any information regarding King’s whereabouts, contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.