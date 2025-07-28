The Albemarle County Police Department is attempting to locate 30-year-old Christian Tyler Contrado.

Contrado’s last known location was in Charlottesville. He last made contact via text message on July 25, and was last seen wearing a plain white T-shirt and burgundy board shorts with black Crocs, carrying a black drawstring bag with palm tree outlines, and has a black hat with a grey flat brim.

Contrado has been using Charlottesville Area Transit to get around town, and is known to sit in a Starbucks for Wi-Fi.

He has a “Mise En Place” tattoo on top of his right hand, a tribal lion tattoo upper right bicep, a beach scene, and a “one love” tattoo on his lower right forearm, a Rick and Morty stick figure tattoo on the left lower forearm.

He also has scars on top of both shoulders and cut mark scars from self-harm on the lower forearms, and gauged ears but not wearing gauges currently.

If seen, contact the ACPD at 434-977-9041.