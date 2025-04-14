Home Winchester: World War II-era aircraft to make appearance April 26 at airport
Rebecca Barnabi
Courtesy of the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force.

A TBM Avenger, the largest single-engine bomber of WWII, will visit the Winchester Regional Airport for one day only Saturday, April 26, during the Apple Blossom Airshow.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will provide a unique “wing walk” during which the public can walk on the wing of the TBM Avenger and see the cockpit with all its instruments and controls.

“For most people, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. There is just something awe inspiring to look at the huge radial engine developing 1,900 hp from its 14 cylinders. Scanning the instruments and controls in the cockpit of the TBM Avenger lets you imagine you are in the Pacific Theater during WWII. You can literally feel a sense of history,” said Pete Ballard, event coordinator for the Capital Wing.

The Capital Wing will also have on static display a Japanese Fuji LM-1, one of only three still flying anywhere in the world, and a French Alouette II, the world’s first jet-powered helicopter.

Headlining the Apple Blossom Airshow will be the Flying Circus of Bealton, Virginia. Always entertaining, the “Barnstormers” will present a parachute jumper, wing walker on a Stearman and vintage bi-plane rides.

“Our mission at the Capital Wing is to keep our WWII warbirds flying to honor the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew these vintage aircraft. Although we are based in Culpeper, Virginia, we take our warbirds on the road so as many people as possible can see and hear and feel what WWII military aviation was like eighty years ago,” Ballard said.

Warbird rides in the TBM Avenger and four other WWII warbirds from the Capital Wing will be available at the Winchester Airport on October 18 and may be booked in advance at the Capital Wing rides website.

A portion of the proceeds from the Airshow will benefit the Winchester Regional Aviation Foundation, a nonprofit that provides aerospace and aviation workforce development, education and scholarships in the Northern Shenandoah Valley region.

The Winchester Airport is at 491 Airport Road, Winchester, with parking for the Airshow available at the Navy Federal Credit Union, 141 Security Drive, Winchester and complementary shuttle service to the airport. Handicapped parking only is available at the airport. Admission is $13 per adult, with children under 12 free. The event is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a rain date of Sunday April 27.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

