news wwii warbirds to fly over mid atlantic give public glimpse of history
Culture

WWII Warbirds to fly over Mid-Atlantic, give public glimpse of history

Crystal Graham
Published:
warbird
Boeing PT-17 Stearman – Photo by John Lackey, Capital Wing

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will be flying at 14 cities in four states as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, services and flew the vintage aircraft.

The Warbird Tour Schedule for 2023 will give the public an opportunity to fly in the same type of warbirds as those of another generation 80 years ago.

Restored to almost pristine condition, the warbirds on tour will include a 1945 TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, a 1943 Stinson L-5 Sentinel, a 1946 Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder and a 1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane.

Rides often sell out prior to the event and flight seats not sold in advance will be available for sale on-site at the various airports. The warbirds will fly subject to weather, unanticipated maintenance, pilot availability and sufficient advance flight sales.

Kicking off the tour will be an Open Hangar Day on April 29 in Culpeper where the public can watch the restoration of the Capital Wing Vultee BT-13, visit the museum as well as take rides in three warbirds.

Added attractions at many events will include the unique TBM “Wing Walk” where the public can walk on the wing of a WWII bomber, a B-26 machine-gun turret, WWII reenactors and car shows.

Scheduled static aircraft include a Fuji LM-1, one of only four in the world still flying, and a French Alouette II, the world’s first gas turbine powered helicopter.

The Capital Wing is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and is staffed entirely by volunteers.

Events will take place in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland in 2023.

Virginia events include:

  • April 29: KCJR Culpeper – Open Hangar Day
  • May 6: KHEF Manassas – Open House
  • May 13: KOFP Ashland (Richmond) – “Cow Drop”
  • July 4: Culpeper – July 4th Flyover
  • July 8-9: KOFP Ashland (Richmond)
  • July 15-16: KHWY Warrenton – Warbird Showcase
  • Aug. 5-6: KRMN Stafford – Warbird Showcase
  • Aug. 12-13: KCJR Culpeper – Warbird Showcase and Car Show
  • Sept. 16: KIAD Dulles International – Plane Pull
  • Sept. 30: KJYO Leesburg – Airshow
  • Oct. 7: KCJR Culpeper – Airfest Airshow
  • Oct. 28: KEZF Fredericksburg – Harvest Festival

The full tour schedule and advance ticketing for any warbird is available online at https://www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

