Virginia Department of Education awards School Security Equipment Grants to local schools
Local News

Virginia Department of Education awards School Security Equipment Grants to local schools

Chris Graham
Published date:
school crossing sign
(© Sid10 – stock.adobe.com)

Schools in Augusta County and Rockingham County and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro are among those statewide that were awarded School Security Equipment Grants this week.

“The equipment purchased with these grants will help ensure the safety of all students and staff in Virginia’s public schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “Every child deserves a high-quality education experience, one where they can deeply focus on learning and growing the minute they step onto a school bus or pass through the doors of their school. These grants help create safe, supportive environments, both on school grounds and while traveling to and from school.”

Most of the equipment applied and approved for purchase include voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior bus cameras, and bus two-way radios.

The 2024-2025 school year grants have been awarded on a competitive basis, with each awarded school divisions eligible to receive grant awards up to $250,000.

Local school division awards

Augusta County $130,997 Churchville Elementary, Edward G. Clymore Elementary, and Riverheads Elementary
Harrisonburg $174,822 Bluestone Elementary, Skyline Middle, Smithland Elementary, and Waterman Elementary
Rockingham County $9,014 Montevideo Middle and Wilbur S. Pence Middle
Staunton $145,829 Arthur R. Ware Elementary, Bessie Weller Elementary, and Staunton High
Waynesboro $141,113 Kate Collins Middle, Waynesboro High, Wenonah Elementary, and Westwood Hills Elementary

 

 

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

