Virginia Department of Education awards School Security Equipment Grants to local schools

Schools in Augusta County and Rockingham County and the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro are among those statewide that were awarded School Security Equipment Grants this week.

“The equipment purchased with these grants will help ensure the safety of all students and staff in Virginia’s public schools,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons. “Every child deserves a high-quality education experience, one where they can deeply focus on learning and growing the minute they step onto a school bus or pass through the doors of their school. These grants help create safe, supportive environments, both on school grounds and while traveling to and from school.”

Most of the equipment applied and approved for purchase include voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior bus cameras, and bus two-way radios.

The 2024-2025 school year grants have been awarded on a competitive basis, with each awarded school divisions eligible to receive grant awards up to $250,000.

Local school division awards