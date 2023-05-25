Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvalley playhouse has new name introduces season of hope at cst
Culture

Valley Playhouse has new name, introduces season of ‘hope’ at Court Square Theater

Crystal Graham
Published date:

friendly city players harrisonburg court squareHarrisonburg’s community theater has announced an exciting rebrand from Valley Playhouse to Friendly City Players.

This rebranding of the organization not only signifies the group’s ongoing growth and development, but also its dedication to serving our vibrant community with theatrical experiences. The theater group firmly believes that this new name embraces the spirit of inclusivity, creativity and sense of play.

The group also announced its upcoming season of “hope.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead for FCP,” said Board President Claire Wayman. “We’re looking forward to welcoming new friends and faces both in the audition room and theater seats.

“As a 100 percent volunteer organization, we are always looking for those who want to get involved – either on stage or backstage – so we invite you to come play with us this season.”

Valley Playhouse has served the Harrisonburg community since 1966.

Featuring shows such as The Diary of Anne Frank, Little Shop of Horrors, A Streetcar Named Desire, to name a few.

The upcoming season of hope demonstrates this goal with three shows running summer 2023 through spring 2024 that encompass the spirit of optimism.

The 2023-2024 Friendly City Player’s Season of Hope includes:

  • Aug. 10-20: Tiny Beautiful Things, Court Square Theater
  • Oct. 12-22: Urinetown: The Musical, Court Square Theater
  • March 14-24, 2024: Peter and the Starcatcher, Court Square Theater

For more information, visit friendlycityplayers.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Want good weather this Memorial Day weekend? You might have to travel north
2 Albemarle County moving forward with $58 million Rivanna Station project
3 Twitter review: No Schemy Schembechlers on UVA football, basketball staffs
4 Can Tony Bennett adapt to the changing college basketball landscape?
5 NASCAR is trying to appeal to Black fans: White fans’ response to Bubba Wallace is a problem

Latest News

social change fund united
Sports

NBA, WNBA stars funding scholarship promoting equity in mental health

Chris Graham
Slice of blueberry pie
Culture

Savory or sweet, get your fill of deliciousness at Charlottesville Pie Festival

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Pie Festival returns on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 3 p.m.

supreme court
U.S./World

Trump Supreme Court rolls back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands

Chris Graham

The bought-and-paid-for Republican Supreme Court issued another tortured ruling on Thursday, this one rolling back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands.

super bowl hot wings
U.S./World

Legislation pushes for ‘nation’s front-line hunger relief program’ to allow purchase of hot foods

Rebecca Barnabi
lynchburg
Virginia

Lynchburg approves citywide curfew for minors as response to uptick in crime

Chris Graham
health care
Local

EMU receives $200,000 from Sentara Scholars for students entering healthcare pipeline

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk qb
Sports

The latest on Jay Woolfolk: Will he be around for UVA football in the fall?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy