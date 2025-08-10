Donald Trump’s latest bright idea is to round up homeless people and ship them away, which obviously means, voila, no more homelessness!

“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital,” the racist blithering idiot that we elected, twice, to be the leader of the free world, wrote on his socials on Sunday.

Trump had hinted in another post on Saturday that he was going to solve DC’s non-existent major crime problem with a press conference on Monday.

Seems that because that kid named Big Balls that Elon Musk put in charge of the federal government got beat up by a 15-year-old, now, all the sudden, Trump thinks he has his excuse, finally, to add Mayor of D.C. to the other jobs a convicted felon shouldn’t have – President of the United States and Chairman of the Board of the Kennedy Center.

Ergo, we have a homeless roundup coming, which ought to go smoothly, and also, he’s going to do a crime sweep.

“The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong,” Trump wrote. “It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border. We went from millions pouring in, to ZERO in the last few months. This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no ‘MR. NICE GUY.’ We want our Capital BACK. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Our “attention to this matter” is squarely on how mind-numbingly dumb this chucklebum is.

So, just putting criminals in jail, that’s different than what police and prosecutors are doing now, how, exactly?

The answer there is made clear in Trump’s reference to “the Border.”

ICE hasn’t been able to come close to hitting the absurd quotas that Stephen Miller set, so agents are just rounding up anybody they can find with brown skin and Latino names and putting them on planes.

What Trump is telling us he’s going to do in DC is, he’s going to have the police round up anybody they can find with Black skin, which won’t be hard in DC, and do what comes naturally.

With the homeless, man, if he actually follows through with the “We will give you places to stay,” that would be magical.

Why not do that in every city in the country, and call it a day, right?

The reason people are homeless is a dramatic shortage of affordable housing.

We’re all for giving people places to stay.

Trump’s not going to do that, of course.

He’s going to give DC’s homeless a bus ticket out of town, so they’re homeless somewhere else.

Shame on all of y’all reading this who voted for this assclown.