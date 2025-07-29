Donald Trump admitted on Tuesday that his falling out with Jeffrey Epstein had to do with the disgraced sex trafficker stealing a 16-year-old who was working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago spa.

Trump, who is unable to not dig a deeper hole for himself, actually used the word “stole” when referring to Virginia Guiffre, who was sexually abused and trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell for two years.

“I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people, yeah. He stole her,” Trump said, responding to a reporter, who had asked the president generally if “some of the workers that were taken from you, were some of them young women?”

“Well, I don’t want to say, but everyone knows,” Trump started his answer, by acknowledging that, yes, indeed, we all know already, but just want him to cop to it.

“The people that were taken, and it was the concept of taking people that work for me is bad, but that story’s been pretty well out there, and the answer is, yes, they were in the spa, people that worked in this spa, I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump verbal diarrhea’ed.

He calls it “the weave.”

Jake Tapper needs to write another book, is what the situation is with that “weave.”

“People were taken out of the spa, hired by him. In other words, gone,” Trump went on, acknowledging more of what we know, which is, Epstein, who died in a federal detention center in 2019, and Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted in the trafficking ring, were paying underage girls for sex, and making them available to Epstein’s rich and powerful friends.

We know that Trump has been informed by Attorney General Pam Bondi that his name is in the FBI’s files on Epstein, though he has denied that he knows that.

It should only take another day or two for a reporter to ask him a simple question that will get him to spill more beans.

Back to Trump’s answer to Tuesday’s simple question:

“Other people would come and complain, this guy is taking people from the spa. I didn’t know that. And then when I heard about it, I told him, I said, listen, we don’t want you taking our people, whether it was spa or not spa. I don’t wanna take your people. And he was, fine. And then not too long after that, he did it again. And I said, out of here,” Trump said.

Trump wants us to believe that this was the final straw in terms of his relationship with Epstein, who, at this point, in 2000, when the billionaire financier “stole” Giuffre from him, had known Epstein since the 1980s.

Problem with that claim being, Trump would go on to tell New York magazine in 2002 – after Epstein had supposedly stolen the 16-year-old, and repeatedly abused and trafficked her to the likes of Prince Andrew – that he’d “known Jeff for 15 years, terrific guy,” and said Epstein “is a lot of fun to be with.”

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump said in that 2002 interview.

We’re getting closer to Trump finally just telling us.