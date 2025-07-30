Home Bipartisan legislation addresses need for more housing ‘everywhere, for everyone’
U.S. & World, Virginia

Bipartisan legislation addresses need for more housing ‘everywhere, for everyone’

Crystal Graham
Published date:
affordable housing home house doormat housing
(© MargJohnsonVA – stock.adobe.com)

While the president makes a push for restoring public order and locking the nation’s homeless population up in institutions, legislators on both sides of the aisle seem more focused on addressing the root cause of the housing crisis in the United States: affordability.

Legislation has been advanced to the full U.S. Senate to address the high cost of home ownership – something that once was seen as the American dream – and now seems out of reach for many Americans. The legislation aims to target the housing supply, affordability and the red tape often associated with development and rehabilitation.

Donald Trump, in a recent executive order, said that despite the “tens of billions of dollars” allocated at the federal and state level to housing insecurity, the programs have failed and unsafe conditions in cities warrant “the appropriate use of civil commitment.”

Members on both sides of the aisle of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs have faith that addressing affordable housing will ultimately lead to more affordable solutions for renters and homeowners, and therefore, less unhoused individuals on city streets.

The committee unanimously voted on Tuesday to advance the bipartisan ROAD to Housing Act.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) is satisfied that the bill’s passage out of committee is a step in the right direction.

“I said I would work with any member – Republican or Democrat – to lower costs for American families. This bill is an example of that commitment,” Warren said in a statement.

“Rising housing costs represent most families’ largest monthly expense. We need more housing options everywhere, for everyone,” she said.

“The legislation represents what is possible when both parties put families ahead of politics,” she said. “It’s a significant step in the right direction.”

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) authored several provisions that were included in the bipartisan legislation. His visits to meet with constituents and local legislative bodies throughout the state have reinforced that help is needed now to address the crisis.

“Everywhere I go in Virginia, I hear from families and local leaders who are struggling with the high cost of housing,” said Warner.

“I think we have sometimes, in the effort to try to protect people, overdone at times that notion of protection versus opportunity. I think we need to push the need a little bit back more towards opportunity,” Warner said at the committee markup meeting this week.

Cutting the red tape on local and federal regulations and increasing the stock of manufactured and modular housing could be part of a solution to end homelessness.

“This is a strong step forward in addressing the housing crisis, and I’m glad to see it move out of committee with unanimous support,” Warner said.

ROAD to Housing Act highlights

  • A new pilot program to help communities convert vacant buildings – such as abandoned hotels, warehouses, and strip malls – into affordable homes. It would provide grants to local governments for acquisition, site prep and rehabilitation of vacant properties, with priority given to communities that reduce regulatory barriers to housing conversion.
  • A best-practice zoning and land-use framework to help localities overcome barriers to new housing development
  • A five-year pilot program offering grants and forgivable loans to help low- and moderate-income homeowners and qualifying small landlords address critical home repairs and health hazards, preserving affordable units and stabilizing aging housing stock.
  • $800 million to support local initiatives that expand housing supply and reduce costs
  • Reauthorize and modernize HUD’s HOME Investments Partnerships Program and make critical updates to improve the program and facilitate the construction of more affordable housing.
  • Expand access to manufactured and modular housing by reducing barriers to construction and financing.
  • Help reduce delays and improve efficiency for rural housing development by HUD and USDA
  • Decoupling rental assistance from maturing mortgages to preserve affordable housing in rural areas. (If fully implemented, this reform would preserve 243 affordable properties serving more than 10,000 low-income Virginians.)
  • Improve financing transparency for veteran homebuyers and help them access potentially more affordable mortgage options.
  • Regulatory changes to give banks greater flexibility to invest in affordable housing and community development projects
  • Establish a dedicated Office of Disaster Management and Resiliency within HUD to oversee and streamline disaster housing recovery efforts

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

heavy rainfall in virginia
Virginia

Dangerous, disruptive flash flooding possible Thursday in Virginia; cooldown on the way

Crystal Graham
acc football
ACC, Football

Preseason ACC Football poll: Clemson is the favorite, UVA Football 14th

Chris Graham

The peeps who voted in the preseason ACC Football poll thingy aren’t giving the UVA Football program a lot of love for its Top 25 transfer class.

resendiz missing norfolk naval
Politics, Virginia

Warner, Kaine request more detailed information from U.S. Navy on Norfolk Seaman’s death

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Navy Seaman Angelina P. Resendiz was found dead June 9 in Norfolk after she was reported missing on May 29.

tiki barber uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football alum Tiki Barber out at CBS, joining WFAN on New York Giants radio team

Chris Graham
donald trump jeffrey epstein
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner, Schumer lead efforts to force release of Epstein files

Chris Graham
Virginia Museum Natural History Waynesboro campus rendering
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Fate of $36M natural history museum hinges on state funding

Crystal Graham
Arts, Virginia

Fredericksburg: Mary Washington Monument defaced with graffiti

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status