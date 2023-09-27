Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy
Tony Elliott channels Teddy Roosevelt, Al Groh, to hit back at UVA Football ‘critics’
Sports

Tony Elliott channels Teddy Roosevelt, Al Groh, to hit back at UVA Football ‘critics’

Chris Graham
Published date:
tony elliott
Photo: ACC

We’ve reached the point where UVA Football coach Tony Elliott is quoting Teddy Roosevelt’s “man in the arena” speech to push back at critics.

It’s not quite Al Groh and “The Guy in the Glass.”

Not yet.

We may be getting there.

“At the end of the day, the credit goes to the man in the arena. Everybody is going to be a critic, right? What these guys, they would not be in the position they are if they didn’t listen to the inside voice as opposed to the outside voice. So, nothing I can do other than try to model that. I don’t listen to what anybody says. I’m not on Twitter. Not on social media. I’m trying to focus on what I can do better each day to be able to serve the people I’m around,” Elliott told reporters at his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Here we go.

Some important context: football is a business, which is why Elliott gets paid a lot of money – $4.25 million a year – to coach the football team at the University of Virginia.

The reason college football coaches are paid at that absurd level isn’t because there’s something inherently socially redeeming about football.

Football coaches don’t lead labs searching for cures for cancer.

They’re not bringing us together to combat structural racism, deepen our cultural understanding of universal truths.

Football is an entertainment business.

And like it or not, football coaches get judged on wins and losses.

Wins, go figure, are more entertaining than losses.

The more you win, the more people want to be a part of what you’re doing.

The more you lose, the more those people think they know why, and chatter about it endlessly on social media.

Which gets us to “everybody is going to be a critic.”

It’s not just coaches with 3-11 win-loss records like Elliott who chafe about critics.

Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are two of the many who win a lot and still bristle at perceived slights.

They’re all perceived slights, by the way.

Football being an entertainment business, the people being marketed to – to be the butts in seats at the stadium, to watch at home around the endless commercials for chicken, pizza and something to wash it all down with, to buy the gear, to write the donor checks – are going to weigh in.

You want their money, you’ve got to accept that they want to have a say.

It’s part of the business.

In this context, it’s a fact of life for Elliott and other coaches way, way overpaid to do the jobs they do – and they’re all way, way overpaid – that they have to strategize how to keep the criticisms that are out there all over the place from impacting their guys.

Elliott’s message to his guys: “Put it in perspective. Everything they’ve had to do to get to where they are should be encouraging that we’re going in the right direction. Stay the course. Stay the course.”

“One of the things I tell them is research shows most accidents happen within a mile of the destination. We can’t lose sight now. Got to put two hands on the wheel and keep pushing,” Elliott said. ‘’’

I Googled him on that, and what I kept finding, over and over, is that research into car accidents shows that a bare majority of car accidents happen within five miles of home, and that the reason for that should make sense – most of your driving is going to be done within five miles of home.

A minor detail, that one.

I mean, was it over the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?

Forget it. He’s rolling.

“You challenge them from a competitive standpoint,” Elliott went on. “The competitor wants to compete no matter what the situation. A big word for us has been competitive stamina, and competitive stamina is the ability to compete regardless of the circumstances.

“So, showing them the progress that’s being made, right, putting in context what they have accomplished despite what the record says. I don’t think anybody in that locker room believes we’re an 0-4 football team, but our actions and the things that we did is a result of where we are.”

Or, quoting Bill Parcells here: “You are what your record says you are.”

“We believe that we can continue to improve. We believe we can compete. That’s what it takes,” Elliott said. “You’re going to have situations that are always going to challenge you. Biggest thing is, simplify your life. Don’t listen to the outside voices. Talk to yourself. Don’t listen to yourself. So, really just challenging the young people to keep that inside-out mentality, and the results will come.”

Because, you see, the issue here isn’t the critics; it’s the man in the arena.

Good talk.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Augusta County judge approves bond for man accused of killing vet’s service dog
2 Augusta County: Scott Seaton continues to push animal control issue
3 Augusta County, beginning Oct. 1, will be putting a price on government transparency
4 Powerball jackpot increases to $835 million for Wednesday drawing
5 Tony Elliott continues to push Tony Muskett as his QB1, despite the obvious

Latest News

uva basketball
Sports

We finally have the full 2023-2024 schedules for UVA Basketball

Scott Ratcliffe
brooks robinson
Sports

#5 Brooks Robinson: The face of the golden age of the Baltimore Orioles

Scott German

Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson died Tuesday afternoon, shortly before the Orioles took the field in a game against the Washington Nationals. 

us politics congress
Politics, U.S. & World

Senate releases bill to avoid shutdown, House Republicans continue to refuse approval

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. Senate released a 79-page bill Tuesday night that would keep the federal government open until November 17 and avoid a shutdown.

uva nc state
Sports

Elliott addresses penalties: ‘Don’t put it in the hands of the ref to make the call’

Chris Graham
housing
Local, Politics

Waynesboro: City manager buries denial of rental inspection program

Crystal Graham
powerball lottery tickets
Virginia

Powerball winners in Virginia include $100k and $50k in Sept. 25 drawing

Crystal Graham
buddy
Local, Police

Augusta County: Conditions for bond released for man accused of killing veteran’s service dog

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy