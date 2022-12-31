Local
The top 10 #TeamAFP news and sports stories of 2022
From news to sports and politics to crime, here’s a look at what you read most in 2022. With more than 3.1 million readers in the calendar year, and individual stories racking up more than 15,000 reads, we’ve compiled the most-read stories of 2022, in case you missed them.
News
- Spotted lanternfly quarantine zone expanding to more Virginia localities
- Governor believes Virginians have been ‘overtaxed for way too long’
- Dominion Energy reportedly cutting off electricity to homes that refused ‘smart’ meters
- Dominion customers eligible for $600 or more in bill payment assistance this winter
- Virginia Tech meteorologist on Ian: ‘Hunker down for the weekend’
- A child in a mental health crisis was abandoned: You’ll never guess by whom
- Update: National Weather Service confirms tornado in Waynesboro
- State Fair of Virginia will feature expanded lineup of attractions, favorites including The Crooked Road
- Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
- Nearly 4,000 dogs to be rescued from Envigo RMS facility in Cumberland
Sports
- Lamar Jackson goes anti-gay, is mad about being called out on it: This is not OK
- No coach in America is more qualified to lead Virginia Football right now than Tony Elliott
- Why did Chris Jones pull the trigger? He was a top student, but troubled young man
- Three-star wideout Amare Thomas decommits from University of Virginia
- Analysis: Early signing day was not a good day for Tony Elliott, Virginia
- To those saying UVA needs to cut bait with Tony Elliott: Why it won’t happen
- ‘F- you, Tony’: What UVA Basketball fans need to know (and remember) about JMU
- Brennan Armstrong is leaving: The bigger picture of what this means for Virginia Football
- Sooley: UVA hoops inspires John Grisham to write basketball novel
- Family members on UVA mass shooter Chris Jones: ‘Everybody’s got their breaking point’
Politics
- House bill would give you a $500 cash rebate to offset high gas prices
- Did Donald Trump just declare war on the U.S. government?
- Breaking down new Virginia laws, including recriminalization of possession in public
- ‘Morally reprehensible’: Beyer responds to GOP plans for Medicare, Social Security cuts
- Virginia lawmakers create new drug possession crimes
- Youngkin signs Virginia Employment Commission, private family leave bills
- Gov. Youngkin receives “F” from Virginia LCV scorecard for environment legislation
- School field trip to JMU gets Karens bent out of shape over ‘racial plays’
- Video: Are Virginia Republicans trying to scare black voters from going to the polls?
- Youngkin tries to address teacher shortages that he has helped create with his rhetoric
Courts/Crime/Missing Persons
- Reported lottery ticket theft leads to Virginia State Police pursuit, suspect at large
- South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
- Virginia State Police seeking public’s help with ID’g check fraud suspect
- Albemarle County: Police investigating thefts from multiple stores at Shops at Stonefield
- Members of violent Northern Virginia street gang get life terms for murder, drug trafficking
- Store manager kills employees, then himself, in horrific scene at Chesapeake Walmart
- Update: Police arrest Harrisonburg man in mass shooting that injured eight overnight
- Two California men indicted for overdoses of two Virginia teens
- Update: Police locate missing Henrico County woman
- Southwest Virginia woman gets seven-plus years on drug distribution charges