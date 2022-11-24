Menu
news three star wideout amare thomas decommits from university of virginia
Sports

Three-star wideout Amare Thomas decommits from University of Virginia

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

Amare Thomas, a three-star wideout from Alabama who had committed to Virginia in June, announced on Wednesday that he is reopening his commitment.

Thomas, a 5’10”, 180-pounder, had chosen UVA over Army, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Penn State, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech, among others who had shown interest.

He had been the only wideout in the Class of 2023 for first-year coach Tony Elliott.

“First off I would like to thank the University of Virginia, Coach Elliott and the rest of the coaching staff for offering me the privilege of playing at the next level,” Thomas wrote in a message on Twitter. “However, after long conversation discussing the best opportunity for me and my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Virginia.”

This is a bit of a blow to Elliott on the recruiting trail, no doubt. The coach’s first class already ranks 13th in the 14-team ACC and 72nd nationally, trailing, among others, non-Power 5 schools like Temple, Campbell, Central Michigan and Florida Atlantic.

And in the here and now, the program is still in the throes of having to process the Nov. 13 shooting deaths of three football student-athletes – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

A fourth member of the program, Mike Hollins, is recovering from life-threatening gunshot wounds suffered in the attack.

A UVA student, Chris Jones, faces three second-degree murder charges in the shootings.

Virginia subsequently cancelled its final two games of the season, the home finale with Coastal Carolina and this weekend’s scheduled season finale at in-state rival Virginia Tech, and finished the 2022 campaign with a 3-7 mark, 1-6 in ACC play.

The early signing day for the Class of 2023 is Dec. 21.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

