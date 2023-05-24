Standard poodle named Tootsie defies odds to return home after wobbler syndrome diagnosis

A standard poodle named Tootsie is finally home with her owners after being diagnosed with a condition known as wobbler syndrome.

It was a long road for Tootsie who in early 2023 began to trip and fall. Her owner, Mary Jane Barrett of Roanoke, described what happened as a “belly flop.”

Tootsie’s veterinarian felt the problem was likely neurological and referred her to the Veterinary Teaching Hospital at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

By the time Tootsie got to her appointment, she had to be brought in on a gurney, unable to stand up on her own.

The diagnosis was that Tootsie had an issue with her cervical spine, and after an MRI, it was discovered she had cervical spondylomyelopathy, better known as wobbler syndrome.

The condition is typically seen in large breed dogs, and it occurs when the spinal cord is compressed because of a narrowing of the spinal canal.

In Tootsie’s case, a disc protrusion was bulging between her vertebrae, interfering with the normal function of her spinal cord. Treatment for wobbler syndrome ranges from rest and pain management to surgery to decompress the spinal cord.

“It’s scary. We were petrified to make the decision: surgery or medicine,” Barrett said.

Because her symptoms occurred so quickly, surgery offered the best possibility for recovery. After surgery, it was six full days before Tootsie raised her head.

“Going into surgery, we discussed that it could take months for her to get back up and walk again,” said Kayla Fowler, chief neurology and neurosurgery resident at the teaching hospital.

But with treatment, physical therapy and the support of her owner and the college community, Tootsie is exceeding expectations.

Certified canine rehabilitation practitioner Flori Bliss began to notice a difference within two to three days of working with Tootsie. By week two, Tootsie could lay on her side and lift her paw to shake hands. Bliss incorporated laser therapy, massage and manual therapy to get Tootsie’s muscles prepared to walk. Through physical therapy exercises, Tootsie learned to sit up, stand up and eventually walk by herself again.

“We had her doing rehab through the halls of the school, and it wasn’t just us cheering her on in the hallway. People from the pharmacy were leaning out, people from the diagnostics lab were leaning out, checking in on how she’s doing. She’s famous,” Fowler said.

Bliss said that Tootsie was motivated by all the praise and having her mom come every day to help with the rehab.

“It’s heartwarming to see that much dedication with an owner to come that often,” said Bliss.

Tootsie has made a lot of progress since her surgery, and the Barretts have put in the work to make sure Tootsie is happy and healthy.

“In a case like this, there has to be a lot of committed people. Her doctor even said ‘You could go on vacation, and I’ll keep her. If your dog sitter can’t do it, I’ll keep her for you.’ That’s one type of commitment, but the other commitment has to be the owners,” said Barrett. “It’s a lot of commitment to get her up, roll her over every so many hours, get her food, make sure she eats, carry her out to potty, do exercises, and scratch her ears,” said Barrett.

After staying at the teaching hospital for weeks, Tootsie was able to go home on weekends, and then finally she was able to go home for good.

She still wears a support harness in case she needs help and will continue to take part in rehab long term.

“There have been lots of tears. The first day that she just got up on her own and walked to her water bowl, I cried,” said Barrett. “Watching her walk from the car to therapy has just fulfilled every kind of emotion. My daughter said it best: ‘Mom, it’s like watching your kid take their first step.’”

