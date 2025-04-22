A new 7,500-capacity amphitheater is coming to Downtown Richmond this summer.

The Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront will be an outdoor venue situated along the James River and Historic Tredegar. The venue will have a pit area, seating and a lawn for general admission, similar to the setup at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach.

The Richmond venue’s first show, on June 6, features Kansas & 38 Special with The Outlaws.

The show schedule includes Rick Springfield, Neil Young, Boyz II Men, Dwight Yoakam, Counting Crows, Dave Matthews Band, Jason Isbell, Styx, Steve Martin, Martin Short, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Alison Krauss.

Riverfront venue happenings

Nearly 500 people attended a Hard Hat Happy Hour last week.

last week. A $15 million parking deck is also in the works.

is also in the works. A job fair is being held this weekend: April 25, 26 and 27. There will be interviews taking place on site. The hiring event is being held at The Pattern Building.

is being held this weekend: April 25, 26 and 27. There will be interviews taking place on site. The hiring event is being held at The Pattern Building. The Live Nation venue will also host special events including weddings, corporate events, company picnics, fundraisers, conventions and more.

The Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront is located at 470 Tredegar St. in Richmond.

ICYMI: A new venue is also coming to Virginia Beach this summer. The Dome is scheduled to open in May with its first show featuring Three Dog Night.

