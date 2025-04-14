Waynesboro: Folk musician John McCutcheon returns to the Wayne Theatre

Folk musician John McCutcheon will return to the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro for a live performance on Sunday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m.

An acclaimed American folk music singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, McCutcheon is known for shows that include heartfelt storytelling.

A master of the hammered dulcimer, he is also highly proficient on a variety of instruments, including guitar, banjo, autoharp, mountain dulcimer, fiddle and jaw harp.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, McCutcheon produced 41 albums and received six Grammy Award nominations.

“John McCutcheon is a true treasure in the world of folk music,” said Tracy Straight, executive director of the Wayne Theatre. “His ability to connect with audiences through his music and stories makes every performance unforgettable.”

For more information on the show, visit waynetheatre.org