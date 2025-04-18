So much of what I learned from pop culture came from watching pro wrestling as a kid; for example, George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

Their song, “Bad to the Bone,” walked former WWF world champ “Superstar” Billy Graham, no relation to me, to the ring.

On the day I was born

The nurses all gathered ’round

And they gazed in wide wonder

At the joy they had found

The head nurse spoke up

Said, “Leave this one alone”

She could tell right away

That I was bad to the bone

I hear those words today, and I’m ready to rumble.

The band has been around since 1973. It’s still the actual George Thorogood, 75, a native of Wilmington, Del., who fronts it.

Which you can see for yourself on Saturday, Sept. 6, at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville, which will be hosting a performance titled “The Baddest Show on Earth.”

Inside the numbers: more than 8,000 live shows, more than 15 million albums sold.

“That’s all pretty good for the first 50 years,” Thorogood said. “But we keep working harder, digging deeper, and playing stronger. Now it’s time to go back out there and do some serious rockin’.”

Thorogood will be joined on the tour by longtime Destroyers Jeff Simon (drums), Bill Blough (bass), Jim Suhler (guitar), and Buddy Leach (saxophone).

Gotta admire a bunch of old guys refusing to be old guys.

“If the circus makes everyone feel like a kid again, this tour will make you feel like a teenager,” Thorogood said. “I consider us to be a musical high-wire act that works without a net, and we’ll be bringing all the danger, thrills, and fun that our audiences can handle. Because that’s what great rock & roll is all about.”

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net.