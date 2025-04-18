Home George Thorogood & The Destroyers bringing ‘Baddest Show on Earth’ to Charlottesville
Arts, Local

George Thorogood & The Destroyers bringing ‘Baddest Show on Earth’ to Charlottesville

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
George Thorogood & The Destroyers
George Thorogood & The Destroyers. Photo: © Geoffrey Clowes/Shutterstock

So much of what I learned from pop culture came from watching pro wrestling as a kid; for example, George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

Their song, “Bad to the Bone,” walked former WWF world champ “Superstar” Billy Graham, no relation to me, to the ring.

On the day I was born
The nurses all gathered ’round
And they gazed in wide wonder
At the joy they had found
The head nurse spoke up
Said, “Leave this one alone”
She could tell right away
That I was bad to the bone

I hear those words today, and I’m ready to rumble.

The band has been around since 1973. It’s still the actual George Thorogood, 75, a native of Wilmington, Del., who fronts it.

Which you can see for yourself on Saturday, Sept. 6, at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville, which will be hosting a performance titled “The Baddest Show on Earth.”

Inside the numbers: more than 8,000 live shows, more than 15 million albums sold.

“That’s all pretty good for the first 50 years,” Thorogood said. “But we keep working harder, digging deeper, and playing stronger. Now it’s time to go back out there and do some serious rockin’.”

Thorogood will be joined on the tour by longtime Destroyers Jeff Simon (drums), Bill Blough (bass), Jim Suhler (guitar), and Buddy Leach (saxophone).

Gotta admire a bunch of old guys refusing to be old guys.

“If the circus makes everyone feel like a kid again, this tour will make you feel like a teenager,” Thorogood said. “I consider us to be a musical high-wire act that works without a net, and we’ll be bringing all the danger, thrills, and fun that our audiences can handle. Because that’s what great rock & roll is all about.”

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Staunton: Magistrate issues warrant in ‘rolling coal’ incident at April 5 protest
2 Staunton: Police have security plan in place ahead of Saturday political protest
3 Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia
4 UVA Baseball series canceled in the aftermath of the FSU mass shooting
5 James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Latest News

jordan robinson uva football
Football

UVA Football: ‘Hoos land 6’4″ Cincinnati corner Jordan Robinson off the portal

Chris Graham
Arts, Local

No day but today: The Wayne Theatre presents “Rent” in Waynesboro

Rebecca Barnabi

The Wayne Theatre prepares to take audiences back to the 1990s and the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the United States. 

donald trump ben cline pic
Local, Politics, Virginia

Ben Cline applauds Trump effort to boost Russia, China misinformation campaign

Chris Graham

Ben Cline thinks “government has no business targeting free speech.” Except when the “free speech” is woke, amirite? Cline, our feckless Sixth District MAGA congressman, tweeted on Friday about the Trump administration’s move to close down the Counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference office at the State Department, which the MAGAs have been whining about...

Arts, Local

Staunton: The Arcadia Project requests $30K in 2026 budget for restoration costs

Rebecca Barnabi
rocket in space
Virginia

Is there life out there? Astronomers find evidence that might silence skeptics

Crystal Graham
jmu
Local, Politics, Virginia

JMU’s MAGA Board of Visitors votes to dismantle school’s DEI office

Chris Graham
deion sanders
Football

Deion Sanders plays the portal victim game with, of all schools, Virginia

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status