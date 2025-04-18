No day but today: The Wayne Theatre presents “Rent” in Waynesboro

The Wayne Theatre prepares to take audiences back to the 1990s and the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the United States.

Ironically, what audiences will see on stage somewhat reflects what they are seeing in America in 2025 with hatred and bigotry resurfacing toward the LGBTQ+ community and other minority groups.

The late Jonathan Larson wrote and composed “Rent” in the early 1990s loosely based on the 1896 opera “La Boheme” and in response to the deaths of loved ones to HIV. Larson, however, did not live to see opening night on Broadway in April 1996. He died in January 1996 of an aortic dissection, possibly due to undiagnosed Marfan syndrome.

“‘Rent’ gives voice to people often pushed to the margins,” said The Wayne Theatre Artistic Director Lesley Larsen. “And that’s a big reason why I wanted to do this show. Artists, queer folks, those living with illness, those struggling to make ends meet. And what I adore about his musical is it does not pity a single [individual].”

“Rent” shares a story of chosen family, resilience in the face of crisis, the pursuit of joy and art amid struggle.

Larsen wanted The Wayne to finish its “Live, Laugh, Loathe” season with “Rent,” because the musical encompasses all three.

“It’s a musical that dares to live loudly, laugh honestly and loathe furiously,” Larsen said.

Americans are still coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, which created a collective trauma and economic uncertainty.

Now is a good time to return to a story of love when the world feels unstable and many feel divided.

Larsen said that as director, The Wayne‘s “Rent” has set out to acknowledge the history of the Broadway show and 2005 film while also making the production its own for Waynesboro. “Rent” was to the 1990s and and early 2000s what “Hamilton” is now to audiences: many are familiar with the story and the songs.

“I want people as they’re watching this show to [see] the big theme of this show is connection,” Larsen said. Not only does the story share the connections between different characters, but the set is designed to make the audience feel connected to the characters and community on the stage.

She hopes that the production evokes every kind of emotion from audience members.

“I want us all to experience something bigger than ourselves,” she said, and “embrace every day with magic and bravery and love.”

Half of the cast of “Rent” have never before performed on The Wayne Theatre stage and they have created their own community in creating the production. Many returned to the stage for the first time in years just to perform in “Rent.”

Joshua Donohue has previously been seen in “White Christmas” at The Wayne, for which he created the set design and he also created the set design for “Rent.” He also brings “Benny Cofflin” to the stage.

Donohue said that he and Larsen spoke at great length about “just finding ways to incorporate what feels like the 1990s and grunge” in the set design. Larsen envisioned the set being a railway that was made into a park. An added touch is graffiti of phrases taken from the script: “No day but today” and “The opposite of war isn’t peace. It’s creation.”

“Benny” is often portrayed as the antagonist of “Rent,” or the closest the story has to an antagonist. He is separated from his friend group after marrying a rich man’s daughter and the rich man owns the building that “Mark” and “Roger” live in. While his life has changed, “Benny” attempts to continue to find ways to support his friends.

“The thing for me was trying to find his humanity,” Donohue said of “Benny,” whom he is enjoying portraying because he would never identify himself with “Benny.” “Benny” is way more serious than Donohue, who enjoys making others laugh.

Donohue said he excited to see how the audience responds to characters on stage who are from a different background than is normally seen at The Wayne. He thinks love is for everybody, and he hopes audience members learn that from seeing the show.

“The core of humanity is just finding connections with people and finding a way to interact and respect each other,” Donohue said.

“Rent” shows different kinds of relationships: boyfriends and girlfriends, same-sex relationships, a group of friends.

“I just want them to come with open hearts and open minds so that they can receive and get the real message of it,” Donohue said.

“Rent” will be performed April 25 to 27 and May 2 to 4, 2025 at 521 W. Main St., Waynesboro. Tickets are available online.