Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news expert plant based and dairy milks may seem similar but dont be fooled
Virginia

Expert: Plant-based and dairy milks may seem similar, but don’t be fooled

Crystal Graham
Published:
non dairy milk
(© matka_Wariatka – stock.adobe.com)

New guidelines released by the Food and Drug Administration may help consumers better understand nutritional difference between plant-based and dairy milks, according to a food science expert at Virginia Tech.

Some people believe plant-based and dairy milks are nutritionally similar, but that is not the case, said Melissa Wright, director of the Food Producer Technical Assistant Network.

“It’s important for consumers to educate themselves about what food labels tell us about what we are putting into our bodies. The largest nutritional differences are with protein and carbohydrates,” says Wright. “While plant-based beverages might contain as much protein as dairy milk, the key piece of information that consumers don’t always know is that not all protein is equal when it comes to human digestion.”

Wright said that all sources of protein have a PDCAAS, or protein digestibility-corrected amino acid score. This method evaluates the quality of a protein based on the amino acid requirements for humans and their ability to digest it.

“The major components making up carbohydrates in plant-based milks are fiber and sugar. Dairy milks have no fiber, so all of the carbohydrates come from sugars,” said Wright. “The key takeaway here is that almost 100 percent of the sugar in plant-based beverages are added sugars.

“The recent FDA decision to add to the nutrition facts panel makes a distinction between natural sugars (like the lactose in milk) and added sugars (like the cane sugar added to sweetened plant-based milks). Milk sugar (lactose) provides a nutritional benefit to humans that cane sugar does not.”

Most of the plant-based milk options – oat, almond, rice, coconut, hemp, cashew, hazelnut, soy, pea, flaxseed and sesame – have similar nutrition profiles.

“Coconut can have more fat than others, soy has more protein than the rest, sodium content is very consistent among all, oat and hazelnut can have more sugars, oat can have more calories than some,” Wright said.

“When you look at the list of sources, it’s important to remember that there are many potential allergens represented, including tree nuts, soy and sesame,” said Wright. “Many consumers leave dairy milk because of lactose intolerance, but may find that they are sensitive to the proteins in plant-based products as well. Reading and understanding labels is important for that reason.”

Related story

Legislation would permit whole milk in American public school cafeterias again

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

1 Waynesboro City Council member asks Jim Wood to resign over Pete Buttigieg slur
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Spanberger joins Youngkin in playing China fears up for political gain
4 Recent HUD funds won’t address homeless, affordable housing in Waynesboro
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

shenandoah community capital fund SCCF
Local

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund marks 15 years with $15K fund-raising goal

Crystal Graham
massey cancer center vcu
Virginia

Research: Proteins work together to prevent growth of pancreatic cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

Two sets of proteins have been identified as working together to fend off the growth of pancreatic cancer.

text messaging
Virginia

Social Services warns of SNAP EBT, P-EBT card scam

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Social Services is warning families to be aware of criminal attempts to steal SNAP EBT and P-EBT card information.

jim wood facebook
Local

Embattled Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?

Chris Graham
missing person
Virginia

Commonwealth reforms Ashanti Alert system to provide rapid release of information

Rebecca Barnabi
U.S./World

Mark Warner hires Lot Kwarteng, the fifth Black legislative director in the U.S. Senate

Rebecca Barnabi
common cold
U.S./World

Has COVID made our colds worse? The pandemic left us less prepared

Roger Gonzalez

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy