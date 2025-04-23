An Augusta County woman wanted for murder was apprehended this afternoon in Harrisonburg.

Katelynn Ann Hipes, 22, was taken into custody without incident just after 4 p.m. She has been charged with second-degree murder and use of firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hipes has been on the run from authorities since Friday when the victim, Kevin Scott Small, of Shipman, was found unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to his chest, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The relationship between Small and Hipes has not been disclosed, and no motive for the murder has been released.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, it received information from the NCSO that Hipes may be in the city. Officers, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Task Force, identified her location at a residence on Lee Avenue. HPD’s criminal investigations division then obtained a search warrant for the address.

A crisis negotiations team provided assistance on the scene.

The Emergency Communications Center in Harrisonburg issued a shelter-in-place order at approximately 4:13 p.m. directed at the affected neighborhood and nearby streets.

