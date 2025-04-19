A Shipman man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Friday at a private residence in Nelson County.

Kevin Scott Small has been identified as the victim, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect has been identified but has not been named. A felony arrest warrant has been issued for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The suspect remains at large, but he is no longer believed to be in Nelson County.

According to police, deputies responded to the Shipman residence for the report of an “unresponsive” male subject. Deputies located Small with a single gunshot wound to the chest cavity; EMS personnel pronounced him deceased.

Sheriff Mark E. Embrey said the investigation is fluid, and his office will continue to provide updates.