Authorities: Nelson County man dead from gunshot wound; suspect at large

A Shipman man was found dead from a gunshot wound on Friday at a private residence in Nelson County.

Kevin Scott Small has been identified as the victim, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

A suspect has been identified but has not been named. A felony arrest warrant has been issued for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The suspect remains at large, but he is no longer believed to be in Nelson County.

According to police, deputies responded to the Shipman residence for the report of an “unresponsive” male subject. Deputies located Small with a single gunshot wound to the chest cavity; EMS personnel pronounced him deceased.

Sheriff Mark E. Embrey said the investigation is fluid, and his office will continue to provide updates.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

