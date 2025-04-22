An alleged gang member was taken into custody late Monday night following a standoff in Harrisonburg.

Sean A. Barb, 38, of Harrisonburg, was at a home on Ridgeville Lane and was wanted in Rockingham County for three Circuit Court capiases. The charges include two counts of manufacturing controlled substances and one count of gang participation.

When HPD officers served the warrant, Barb barricaded himself with a firearm in the basement of the residence.

Officers continued to give Barb commands to come out, but he refused to comply. The Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Crisis Negotiations team were then deployed to the home.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center issued a shelter-in-place order at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Barb was safely removed from the home after approximately three hours and placed under arrest.

