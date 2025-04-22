Home Harrisonburg: Alleged gang member wanted on three charges arrested after standoff
Local

Harrisonburg: Alleged gang member wanted on three charges arrested after standoff

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Sean Barb alleged gang member
Sean A. Barb

An alleged gang member was taken into custody late Monday night following a standoff in Harrisonburg.

Sean A. Barb, 38, of Harrisonburg, was at a home on Ridgeville Lane and was wanted in Rockingham County for three Circuit Court capiases. The charges include two counts of manufacturing controlled substances and one count of gang participation.

When HPD officers served the warrant, Barb barricaded himself with a firearm in the basement of the residence.

Officers continued to give Barb commands to come out, but he refused to comply. The Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Crisis Negotiations team were then deployed to the home.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communication Center issued a shelter-in-place order at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Barb was safely removed from the home after approximately three hours and placed under arrest.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

