Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Katelynn Ann Hipes
Katelynn Ann Hipes

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an Augusta County woman wanted in connection to the homicide of Shipman resident Kevin Scott Small.

Katelynn Ann Hipes, 22, is wanted on felony warrants for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Her name was not released sooner, according to Nelson County Sheriff Mark Embrey, because investigators were afraid it would jeopardize efforts to find her.

However, she has not been located in the 24 hours since the homicide.

“We would like to re-iterate that Ms. Hipes is not currently in the Nelson County community,” Embrey said in a news release. “Our office has been in direct communication with the law enforcement agencies serving the jurisdictions that Ms. Hipes may presently be located in,” the post said. “Those agencies are working diligently with our office to locate and apprehend Ms. Hipes.”

The victim, Small, was found Friday at a Shipman residence unresponsive with a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Embrey asks anyone who knows her current location to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

