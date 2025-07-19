Home Albemarle County: Juvenile accused of shooting, gang participation
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County: Juvenile accused of shooting, gang participation

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firearm courtroom gavel bullets
(© cherylvb – stock.adobe.com)

A 17-year-old juvenile is in custody for a shooting at the Brookdale apartment community in Albemarle County on May 24.

The Albemarle County Police Department arrested the juvenile and charged them with malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle and gang participation.

According to police, multiple vehicles and residential buildings were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported to the property on Country Green Road.

The juvenile is being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention center. Due to the age of the suspect, no name was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807. For those that wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In Texas
Sports Betting

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In Texas

Jared Oliver
How to bet on Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios in South Carolina
Sports Betting

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In South Carolina

Jared Oliver

Manny Pacquiao officially comes out of retirement in pursuit of Mario Barrios’ WBC welterweight title. The Saturday night blockbuster is set to headline the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.  On his quest to become the second-oldest world champion in history, Manny Pacquiao heads into the ring as a significant betting underdog against Barrios...

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in Florida
Sports Betting

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios in Florida

Jared Oliver

Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios will headline a loaded card at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Barrios will put his WBC Welterweight gold on the line on Saturday, as Pacquiao gets set to return to the ring for the first time in four years. Pacquiao has won his last three fights...

cave comedy womacks melrose hburg
Arts, Local

Cave Comedy Fest takes laughs underground for three shows at Melrose Caverns

Crystal Graham
baseball
Baseball

My proposed new stat, OPSB: Trying to better value base stealers

Chris Graham
Downtown Waynesboro
Local

Waynesboro: Downtown, East Main businesses eligible for $5K in outside improvements

Crystal Graham
How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In Georgia
Sports Betting

How To Bet On Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios In Georgia

Jared Oliver

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status