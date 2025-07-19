Albemarle County: Juvenile accused of shooting, gang participation

A 17-year-old juvenile is in custody for a shooting at the Brookdale apartment community in Albemarle County on May 24.

The Albemarle County Police Department arrested the juvenile and charged them with malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle and gang participation.

According to police, multiple vehicles and residential buildings were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported to the property on Country Green Road.

The juvenile is being held at the Blue Ridge Juvenile Detention center. Due to the age of the suspect, no name was released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807. For those that wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Related stories