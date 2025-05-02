Home Albemarle County: Suspected gang-related shooting injures two adults
Albemarle County: Suspected gang-related shooting injures two adults

Published date:
firearm
Photo: © Marko (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com

Two adults suffered serious injuries after a passing vehicle fired gunshots last night in an apparent gang-related shooting in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, investigators believe the shooting is gang related with no ongoing threat to the public.

The shots were fired just before 9 p.m. Thursday night in the 660 block of Country Green Road, in the area of Oak Hill Market and Deli.

First responders arrived approximately four minutes after reports of the shooting. Both victims were transported to UVA Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ACPD criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

