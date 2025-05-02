Two adults suffered serious injuries after a passing vehicle fired gunshots last night in an apparent gang-related shooting in Albemarle County.

According to the Albemarle County Police Department, investigators believe the shooting is gang related with no ongoing threat to the public.

The shots were fired just before 9 p.m. Thursday night in the 660 block of Country Green Road, in the area of Oak Hill Market and Deli.

First responders arrived approximately four minutes after reports of the shooting. Both victims were transported to UVA Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ACPD criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807. For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000.