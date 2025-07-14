The Albemarle County Police Department has released surveillance footage hoping to identify suspects in a shots fired incident on Sunday.

Police released the video and a still image from the investigation today and are asking for the public’s help in the case.

Five cars and one apartment building were struck during the incident reported at 10:16 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The incident took place in 2200 block of Commonwealth Drive on Sunday, according to police.

ACPD is continuing to ask residents in the surrounding areas to review their home surveillance systems for any additional footage that may assist in the investigation. Footage can be emailed to Crime Stoppers at [email protected].

Anyone who can identify the suspects or provide additional information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Video released by ACPD

Image released by ACPD

