Crystal Graham
Published date:
Photo: © Marko (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com

The Albemarle County Police Department has released surveillance footage hoping to identify suspects in a shots fired incident on Sunday.

Police released the video and a still image from the investigation today and are asking for the public’s help in the case.

Five cars and one apartment building were struck during the incident reported at 10:16 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The incident took place in 2200 block of Commonwealth Drive on Sunday, according to police.

ACPD is continuing to ask residents in the surrounding areas to review their home surveillance systems for any additional footage that may assist in the investigation. Footage can be emailed to Crime Stoppers at [email protected].

Anyone who can identify the suspects or provide additional information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Video released by ACPD

Image released by ACPD

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

