When I wrote Thursday’s update on gas prices, in the 11 a.m. ET quarter-hour, the average nationwide was $4.33 a gallon.

I’m writing in the 2:15 p.m. ET quarter-hour on Friday. The average: $4.43 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Up 10 cents in a day, 39 cents this week, $1.49 since Donald Trump attacked Iran on Feb. 28.

Odd here: the price at the pump doesn’t seem to be in lockstep with the price of oil, which is trading at $101.79 per barrel at this writing, which is up from the pre-attack $61.25 per barrel, but isn’t the recent high – which was $112.95 per barrel on April 7.

The nationwide gas price average on April 7: $4.17 a gallon.