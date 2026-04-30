Donald Trump is bragging again about being asked to take another cognitive exam, as if the rest of us don’t know what it means to be asked to take a cognitive exam.

I was at my doctor’s office this week for some bloodwork, and in the waiting room ahead of it being my turn to go back, saw firsthand a cognitive exam being administered.

A nice lady and her caretaker – maybe a daughter? – were a few seats over.

The caretaker, let’s presume, daughter, carefully explained that the first thing mom needed to do was draw a circle; next, write down what day of the week it was; and finally, draw a clock with the time 11:10.

Then I watched as the daughter helped mom complete all three tasks.

Which, I don’t blame her – mom isn’t really suffering from dementia until a doctor says so, right?

I mean, she is, but.

We all get it.

Fight the diagnosis until it’s obvious.

Gets us to Trump.

“ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES!” was what Trump wrote on his socials today.

This, he noted later in the post, is “An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!”

Folks, the president is bragging that he can draw a circle, write down what day it is, and draw a clock with a specific time on it.

That he’s being asked to do this is a sign that the doctors think he might not be able to do these things.

But then, he’s not really suffering from dementia until a doctor says so, right?

I mean, he is, but.