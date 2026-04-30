Home Trump is bragging about acing a dementia test again: ‘All three times!”
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump is bragging about acing a dementia test again: ‘All three times!”

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump
Donald Trump. Photo: © Evan El-Amin/shutterstock.com

Donald Trump is bragging again about being asked to take another cognitive exam, as if the rest of us don’t know what it means to be asked to take a cognitive exam.

I was at my doctor’s office this week for some bloodwork, and in the waiting room ahead of it being my turn to go back, saw firsthand a cognitive exam being administered.

A nice lady and her caretaker – maybe a daughter? – were a few seats over.

The caretaker, let’s presume, daughter, carefully explained that the first thing mom needed to do was draw a circle; next, write down what day of the week it was; and finally, draw a clock with the time 11:10.

Then I watched as the daughter helped mom complete all three tasks.

Which, I don’t blame her – mom isn’t really suffering from dementia until a doctor says so, right?

I mean, she is, but.

We all get it.

Fight the diagnosis until it’s obvious.

Gets us to Trump.

“ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES!” was what Trump wrote on his socials today.

This, he noted later in the post, is “An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!”

Folks, the president is bragging that he can draw a circle, write down what day it is, and draw a clock with a specific time on it.

That he’s being asked to do this is a sign that the doctors think he might not be able to do these things.

But then, he’s not really suffering from dementia until a doctor says so, right?

I mean, he is, but.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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