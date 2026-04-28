Just yesterday, we wrote a story about how gas prices were “inching” up. Between yesterday and today, they’re up 14 cents a gallon on average nationally.

GasBuddy had the average at $4.04 a gallon on Monday; it’s $4.18 a gallon today.

Anecdotally, when I went grocery shopping in the late afternoon on Monday, the local gas stations that I drove past had upped their prices to $4.19 a gallon.

I don’t remember the signs advertising above $3.99 a gallon until yesterday, almost like that was some sort of psychological barrier they didn’t want to pass.

I can’t find an explanation for the spike. Oil is still just under $100 a barrel at this writing on Tuesday morning.