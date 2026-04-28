Home Forget ‘inching’: Gas prices spike 14 cents a gallon in the last 24 hours
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Forget ‘inching’: Gas prices spike 14 cents a gallon in the last 24 hours

Chris Graham
Published date:
Gas prices
Photo: © fred goldstein/stock.adobe.com

Just yesterday, we wrote a story about how gas prices were “inching” up. Between yesterday and today, they’re up 14 cents a gallon on average nationally.

GasBuddy had the average at $4.04 a gallon on Monday; it’s $4.18 a gallon today.

Anecdotally, when I went grocery shopping in the late afternoon on Monday, the local gas stations that I drove past had upped their prices to $4.19 a gallon.

I don’t remember the signs advertising above $3.99 a gallon until yesterday, almost like that was some sort of psychological barrier they didn’t want to pass.

I can’t find an explanation for the spike. Oil is still just under $100 a barrel at this writing on Tuesday morning.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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