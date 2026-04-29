Home Can you imagine, Steven Cheung, the guy in that photo, calling somebody else a ‘r-tard’?
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Can you imagine, Steven Cheung, the guy in that photo, calling somebody else a ‘r-tard’?

Chris Graham
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steven cheung
Steven Cheung. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com

The guy with the rolls on the back of his neck there in that photo to the right, a literal 10 pounds of sh-t in a five-pound bag, goes by the name Steven Cheung, can you imagine that this guy dares call anybody else a “r-tard.”

And he just did it again, taking aim at Rachel Cohen, the communications director for U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

First, this Cheung guy – look at that nape; dude is the progeny of a shar pei and a cellar of potatoes – called Cohen a “loser,” out of the blue.

Cheung, the White House communications director, inserted himself – which, that’s a feat; the guy is four bills, before breakfast – into a discussion that didn’t involve him.

Cohen had posted to her socials about CNN interviewing Tricia McLaughlin, the former Trump regime DHS spokesperson, whose job was to blame ICE protestors for getting shot, before the Trumpers decided that she was too toxic even for them.

“WHY is CNN interviewing Tricia McLaughlin right now,” Cohen posted. “She is easily the most mendacious spokesperson I’ve had the displeasure of encountering in 15 years of doing this. What could she POSSIBLY have to say that adds to viewers’ understanding of anything??”

Nothing there that Steven Cheung needed to rub his grubby nubs of fingers over, and yet.

“Don’t be jealous you’ll never get booked on TV because you’re a loser. @TriciaOhio is one of the best communicators around. You can learn a thing or two from her. But you won’t because, again, you’re a loser.”

McLaughlin might be a great communicator, but.

A ProPublica investigation revealed, before McLaughlin stepped down from DHS, that her husband’s firm had received $220 million to launch an advertising campaign for DHS, and that FCC documents had named McLaughlin as the final decisionmaker on that there particular award of money.

Grift much?

Cohen didn’t go there with her response to Cheun; she went for the jugular, problem there being, is there a jugular there underneath the folds?

“Hey Steven, remember the time you were so bad at your job the West Wing called to ask us to intervene with the media to protect national security? Because you couldn’t get it done? I was told you were the one handling that story. I’d be happy to teach you how to do it next time!”

Cheung’s reply:

“Hey r-tard, you must be thinking of someone else. Nobody would ask your simple ass for help.”

Every time I see a photo of Steven Cheung, I have the feeling that there’s a rope bridge over a canyon somewhere missing the guy to demand answers to three questions for people who want to pass.

What I’m saying here: Steven Cheung is a fat troll dullard.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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