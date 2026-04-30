Home Gas prices continue to surge: Up 29 cents this week, which is only half over
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Gas prices continue to surge: Up 29 cents this week, which is only half over

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © MargJohnsonVA/stock.adobe.com

Gas prices are up 29 cents per gallon since Monday, when we reported that they were, at that time, looking to be “inching” up.

“Inching,” indeed.

GasBuddy has the average nationwide, at this writing, in the 11 a.m. ET quarter-hour on Thursday, at $4.33 a gallon.

That’s up 7.2 percent from the $4.04 a gallon that we reported was problematic on Monday.

And up 47.3 percent from the $2.94 a gallon that we were paying when Donald Trump began U.S. military attacks on Iran, which are still ongoing, with no end in sight.

Diesel is holding steady at $5.47 a gallon, up 46.3 percent from the $3.74 a gallon that truckers were paying at the start of the attacks on Iran.

Those costs get passed on to us at the cash registers at grocery and retail stores, as you already knew, because you’ve been paying them for two months now.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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