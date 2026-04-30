Gas prices are up 29 cents per gallon since Monday, when we reported that they were, at that time, looking to be “inching” up.

“Inching,” indeed.

GasBuddy has the average nationwide, at this writing, in the 11 a.m. ET quarter-hour on Thursday, at $4.33 a gallon.

That’s up 7.2 percent from the $4.04 a gallon that we reported was problematic on Monday.

And up 47.3 percent from the $2.94 a gallon that we were paying when Donald Trump began U.S. military attacks on Iran, which are still ongoing, with no end in sight.

Diesel is holding steady at $5.47 a gallon, up 46.3 percent from the $3.74 a gallon that truckers were paying at the start of the attacks on Iran.

Those costs get passed on to us at the cash registers at grocery and retail stores, as you already knew, because you’ve been paying them for two months now.