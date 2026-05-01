The Washington Nationals (15-17, 7 GB, NL East) will host the Milwaukee Brewers (16-14, 3.5 GB, NL Central) in a three-game series at Nats Park that begins on Friday.
Schedule
Game 1: Friday, 6:45 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)
- MIL: Jacob Misiorowski (1-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP)
- WAS: Jake Irvin (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP)
Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)
- MIL: Kyle Harrison (2-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP)
- WAS: Foster Griffin (3-0, 2.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP)
Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)
- MIL: Chad Patrick (2-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP)
- WAS: Zack Littell (0-4, 7.85 ERA, 1.74 WHIP)
Bats to watch
Milwaukee
- 2B Brice Turang: 4 HRs, 20 RBIs, .291 BA/.927 OPS, 1.6 WAR
- C Gary Sanchez: 5 HRs, 14 RBIs, .230 BA/.931 OPS, 0.4 WAR
- 1B Jake Bauers: 5 HRs, 19 RBIs, .260 BA/.781 OPS, 0.2 WAR
Washington
- SS CJ Abrams: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .296 BA/.960 OPS, 1.2 WAR
- LF James Wood: 10 HRs, 24 RBIs, .238 BA/.941 OPS, 1.1 WAR
- RF Joey Wiemer: 3 HRs, 8 RBIs, .327 BA/.995 OPS, 0.9 WAR