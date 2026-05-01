Home Series Preview: Washington Nationals face Milwaukee Brewers to open homestand
Baseball

Series Preview: Washington Nationals face Milwaukee Brewers to open homestand

Chris Graham
Published date:

The Washington Nationals (15-17, 7 GB, NL East) will host the Milwaukee Brewers (16-14, 3.5 GB, NL Central) in a three-game series at Nats Park that begins on Friday.

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, 6:45 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

  • MIL: Jacob Misiorowski (1-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.10 WHIP)
  • WAS: Jake Irvin (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP)

Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

  • MIL: Kyle Harrison (2-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.06 WHIP)
  • WAS: Foster Griffin (3-0, 2.67 ERA, 1.07 WHIP)

Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 p.m. ET (MLB.TV)

  • MIL: Chad Patrick (2-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP)
  • WAS: Zack Littell (0-4, 7.85 ERA, 1.74 WHIP)

Bats to watch

Milwaukee

  • 2B Brice Turang: 4 HRs, 20 RBIs, .291 BA/.927 OPS, 1.6 WAR
  • C Gary Sanchez: 5 HRs, 14 RBIs, .230 BA/.931 OPS, 0.4 WAR
  • 1B Jake Bauers: 5 HRs, 19 RBIs, .260 BA/.781 OPS, 0.2 WAR

Washington

  • SS CJ Abrams: 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, .296 BA/.960 OPS, 1.2 WAR
  • LF James Wood: 10 HRs, 24 RBIs, .238 BA/.941 OPS, 1.1 WAR
  • RF Joey Wiemer: 3 HRs, 8 RBIs, .327 BA/.995 OPS, 0.9 WAR

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Rob Schilling is paid by WINA to hate the ‘Democratic Socialist Republic of Charlottesville’
2 Waynesboro: Attorney backs off threat to sue over affordable-housing grant
3 Can a newspaper have no reporters and still be a newspaper?
4 UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom, on podcast, talks transfer portal, stresses he’s ‘not done’
5 UVA Football: Finally, we have the details on Tony Elliott’s contract extension

Latest News

baltimore orioles
Baseball

Series Preview: Baltimore Orioles head to Yankee Stadium for four-game set

Chris Graham
uva basketball ugonna onyenso
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Ugonna Onyenso inching his way up the NBA Draft board

Chris Graham

Ugonna Onyenso, who blocked shots on a loop at the 2026 ACC Tournament, is making a surprising move in the mock drafts ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Shenandoah National Park Finshed Boulder
Local

Rockingham County craftsman part of international exchange with King Charles III

Chris Graham

A Rockingham County-based dentist-turned-craftsman was commissioned to complete a commemorative granite piece from Shenandoah National Park that was presented by King Charles III as part of an international exchange on Thursday.

baseball richmond flying squirrels
Baseball

Richmond Flying Squirrels erupt for 12 runs in the 11th inning, in 18-6 win at Altoona

Chris Graham
virginia supreme court
Politics, Virginia

With Louisiana redrawing its districts, Virginia Supreme Court, you’re on notice

Chris Graham
northern virginia
Politics, Virginia

Virginia, in reversal of MAGA policy, rejoins Electronic Registration Information Center

Chris Graham
child exploitation
Schools, Arts, Media

Charlé McCauley: Thank you for telling the raw truth about child sexual abuse

Letters
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status