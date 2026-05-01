A Rockingham County-based dentist-turned-craftsman was commissioned to complete a commemorative granite piece from Shenandoah National Park that was presented by King Charles III as part of an international exchange on Thursday.

Ugonna Onyenso, who blocked shots on a loop at the 2026 ACC Tournament, is making a surprising move in the mock drafts ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press . A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia , Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination , a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page , TikTok , BlueSky , or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast . Email Chris at [email protected] .

The Washington Nationals (15-17, 7 GB, NL East) will host the Milwaukee Brewers (16-14, 3.5 GB, NL Central) in a three-game series at Nats Park that begins on Friday.